The Golden State Warriors recently inserted Brandin Podziemski into the starting lineup, taking Klay Thompson's place, and he admitted to Chris Haynes that there is a bit of an awkward feeling with him taking the franchise legend's spot in the starting five.
“I talked to Brandin Podziemski who is now starting in Klay's place, and I asked him about what's been the dynamic since you've entered the starting lineup between you and Klay, and he said it is awkward, it is awkward because he understands what Klay means to this team and the run that they had but he says Klay has been supportive,” Haynes said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast. “He said he's helping him sharing with him where he should be at on both ends of the court in different sets. They do play together in the rotations that they use and he said Klay has made it clear to give him the ball, like get me the ball when I'm in there, so Klay is looking to shoot that bad boy when he gets in.”
It is interesting to hear that Klay Thompson is looking to get the ball from Podziemski when he is on the floor for the Warriors. Thompson is still trying to show that he can provide a lot of value to the Warriors with his shooting, despite coming off of the bench. It will be interesting to see how the rotation develops down the stretch this season with Podziemski starting and Thompson coming off of the bench.