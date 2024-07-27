The Philadelphia Flyers made a huge move late in NHL Free Agency. The Flyers signed star Travis Konecny to an eight-year contract extension that kicks in during the 2025-26 season. Konecny will make $70 million through the life of this contract. And the Philadelphia star couldn't be happier to have this deal completed.

Konecny spoke with the media after signing his massive extension. The London, Ontario native expressed his joy at having this deal done. He spoke about the potential of Philadelphia's roster as a reason for wanting to sign long-term.

“I just wanted to get this over with and make sure that there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to be a Flyer for life and what we had been working towards and what I believed that this team can be,” Konecny said, via NHL.com. “This is where I wanted to be. It was pretty easy for me to make the decision that I was going to stay here as long as possible.”

Travis Konecny pulls curtain back on signing with Flyers

Contract decisions such as this don't only affect the player. Each player has to consider their family, as well. Players have spouses and kids who have their own wants and needs that the player must take into account. For Konecny, though, his family decided that Philadelphia was the city for them.

“When you have an opportunity to go into free agency, you discuss things within your household first,” the Flyers star said, via NHL.com. “That was a quick decision for us. It was a no-brainer that we really enjoy where we're at, how we're treated.”

Once that was decided, Konecny examined whether he felt Philadelphia could win with their group. Could the Flyers become playoff contenders? What did the team's future look like to him? His thought process led him to believe the Flyers could become playoff contenders soon.

I moved on to look at what I believe in this team. And again, that was a no-brainer for me, to see where the organization is going and what they're trying to do. I just looked at it as an opportunity to stay in Philly as long as possible and they felt the same way. So it was a pretty easy decision,” Konecny said, via NHL.com.

Travis Konecny nearly helped Philadelphia make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24. He set a new career-high with 33 goals and 68 points in the regular season. However, the Flyers collapsed late in the season and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Philadelphia opens its 2024-25 campaign on October 11 on the road against the Vancouver Canucks.