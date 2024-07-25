Luol Deng’s South Sudan recently faced-off against Team USA in a pre-Olympics exhibition match, nearly achieving one of the greatest upsets in Olympic history before falling 101-100. Following this unexpected outcome, retired NBA players Paul Pierce and Gilbert Arenas took to unsolicited criticism of the African team.

President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation, Luol Deng addressed the disrespectful remarks made by Pierce and Arenas in an instagram post.

“I normally don’t pay attention to these type of comments, but as an African, a leader in my community, and the president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation, I feel it is important to respond. This is for those who have asked about these comments, those who are offended by them, and everyone who has followed our story,” said Deng.

Their success has not only earned the men's national team, a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics but also nearly secured a historic win over the United States last weekend.

Pierce, ridiculed South Sudan’s roster for its obscurity and unimpressiveness in terms of height.

Luol Deng's response to Paul Pierce

Deng first responded to the remarks made by former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce.

“I’m not upset or angry at these ignorant remarks made by my former colleagues; I was more disappointed to see them coming from two individuals I’ve always respected. The comments made by Paul Pierce showed misinformation and a lack of research. However, he used it as a teachable moment to shed positivity once he was informed. Thank you to Paul Pierce for apologising, that i can respect,” Deng said in the Instagram post.

Deng appreciated Paul Pierce's vow to learn more about South Sudan following Team USA's narrow victory and accepted his apology. However, he expressed disappointment in Gilbert Arenas' comments, especially since Arenas was one of the players he admired

“Growing up, I heard many similar comments, and those very remarks are some of the things that motivated me to change the narrative. Africans now show solidarity and support for each other more than ever. Moments like this are not for us to get upset and lash out. Many Africans and Black people who embrace their African heritage are working hard to bring all Black people closer by educating and sharing stories and historic moments, teaching that we have much more in common than differences.”

Luol Deng addressing Gilbert Arenas criticism

A portion of the post also mentioned Gilbert Arenas who mocked and criticized South Sudanese culture. Arenas shared his thoughts of South Sudan on TikTok, calling the team the “Ahi Ahi Tribe,” mocking their culture gesturing blowdarts. He also questioned their equipment and sneakers.

“As for Gilbert’s comments, they were certainly more disrespectful and cruel. Personally, I don’t care much. I would never trade places with anyone; being African is special. However, for young African and African American kids who admire and listen to Gilbert, these comments can make you think less of yourself and make the rest of the world think less of Africans. Those who are easily misled may make comments that reflect self-hate more than pride. There is nothing about our history that we should run away from.”

Deng himself was once a refugee, fleeing with his family as a child and eventually finding refuge in the United Kingdom. Now, he has returned to lead the South Sudan Basketball Federation.

Since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has emerged as a source of world-class NBA talent and earned an Olympic spot through their debut at the FIBA World Cup last year.

“I actually want to thank both of them for giving us this platform to respond and inform others. We’ve worked very hard in the last four years to be here, and we can’t allow mere seconds to take that away. Instead, let’s appreciate the moment and use these comments as an opportunity to educate. Being loved is always better than being tolerated,” Deng concluded.

Luol Deng's efforts for advancing South Sudan basketball

Luol Deng established the Deng Academy to motivate young people in Juba, South Sudan, and London, offering them opportunities to achieve their potential.

Although Luol Deng never clinched an NBA championship, he stands out as one of the most accomplished African players in the league. He spent a decade with the Chicago Bulls and also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their challenge is formidable, considering the USA has won gold 16 times, and has put together one of the greatest basketball teams ever. Serbia is also a basketball powerhouse, boasting MVP Nikola Jokic and several other NBA players.