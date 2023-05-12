A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Apparently, some folks thought it was funny that Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after sustaining a head injury in LA’s Game 5 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. For one, NBA on TNT hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley thought it was hilarious.

Draymond Green is having none of it, though. For starters, the Warriors veteran said that he’s pleased to hear that Davis is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday. However, he could not help but call out anyone and everyone who’s making a joke out of all this:

“Heard that he’s expected to play tomorrow, which I’m happy about. You never want to play against a team not at their best, not at full strength,” Green said on Thursday’s episode of his podcast. “… Just don’t play with those head injuries, man. They’re serious. I saw a lot of people laughing and talking. It’s a hit to the head. One small hit to the head can change everything in your life. So I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it all. … You’re risking your life because one injury can change everything. … I don’t quite understand the laughing, why it’s so funny.”

Stephen A Smith also called out Davis for his injury, but the ESPN broadcaster has since apologized for his misplaced criticism. It doesn’t sound like Shaq and Barkley intend to follow suit, though.

You also have to note that Green has a history of epilepsy, which is why the Warriors star is talking from experience here when it comes to head injuries. Thankfully, Anthony Davis appears to be fine, and he should be good to go for their pivotal Game 6 matchup on Friday.