Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is uncertain if he will be able to play in the Sept. 4 season opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but the latest news implies that he will at least have a chance of suiting up. First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters that he believes the former All-Pro will be on the 53-man roster to begin the campaign, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

If this prediction holds true, that means Diggs will avoid landing on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Since the Cowboys are still in a contract stalemate with star pass-rusher Micah Parsons, the idea of a key leader in the secondary missing the first four weeks of the campaign was extremely distressing. Diggs may not be ready to compete in Philly, but Schottenheimer's update indicates the two-time Pro Bowler could suit up by Week 2 or 3.

Diggs is the biggest non-Parsons X-factor on this defense. If he can finally get healthy, Dallas will be far more interesting. The 26-year-old missed the final month of the 2024-25 regular season after suffering a knee injury. He underwent surgery in January and is still working his way back. Diggs tore the ACL in that same knee in 2023 and has yet to reclaim his top form.

Fans desperately want to see the 2020 second-round draft pick make unequivocal progress. They do not need him to record an NFL-leading 11 interceptions like he did during the 2021-22 campaign. An effective corner who consistently limits opposing wide receivers should suffice.

Trevon Diggs looked a step slower last season coming off the torn ACL, posting an alarming 56.6 defensive grade and 24.0 missed tackle percentage, per Pro Football Focus. The Cowboys are hoping that this most recent surgery will do the trick and give him a burst once more. The road to recovery is ongoing, but it does not seem to be as long as it could have been.

And that, amid all the other issues in Frisco, is worth celebrating.