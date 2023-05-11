Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers lose Game 5 to the Golden State Warriors, but they also lost star big man Anthony Davis to a head injury. Davis, who has been rather injury-prone during his Lakers career, succumbed to a head injury after Warriors center Kevon Looney elbowed him in the face late in the fourth quarter.

Inside the NBA analysts and legendary players Shaq and Charles Barkley, never ones to hold back their reactions, were in tears- but not tears of sadness.

Shaq and Barkley could not stop laughing about the fact that Davis left the game in a wheelchair with a head injury.

Shaq and Charles Barkley can’t stop laughing at Anthony Davis for leaving game in a wheel chair with a head injury pic.twitter.com/yQhWmcbxCE — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 11, 2023

Ernie Johnson attempted to keep this segment going to no avail, as Shaq and Barkley were in tears from laughter.

Barkley attempted to answer a question from Johnson, but simply could not keep it together.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clearly, both Shaq and Barkley felt that the Lakers star was being more than a little dramatic leaving the game in a wheelchair.

It’s definitely not a good look for Shaq and Barkley to be laughing after an injury but it’s worth noting that the two likely didn’t have any malicious intent with their laughter.

And fortunately, Davis appears to be ok.

The Lakers big man exited the game on a wheelchair with what was believed to be a concussion, though NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Davis had not suffered a concussion and was “doing much better.”

It’s not the first time that Davis has taken heat in some form from Shaq and Chuck. They had blasted him after a down performance in the Lakers’ first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This time, the two TNT stars couldn’t believe how Davis exited the Lakers game with his injury.