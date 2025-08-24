The New York Mets are mired in a slump that’s knocked the team out of the division race. New York’s starting pitching has been a major concern during the club’s troubling August skid. The rotation has struggled, becoming increasingly unreliable as the season progresses. But the initial success of rookie starter Nolan McLean could spark a youth movement for the Mets.

New York has two other highly regarded starting pitchers in the minors. With McLean making the leap to the big league club, Jonah Tong is now the team’s top pitching prospect. And Brandon Sproat is right behind him at No. 2.

New York intended to give its young hurlers more development time in Triple-A. However, “the wind has shifted in the Mets organization in recent days regarding Jonah Tong,” according to the New York Post’s Mike Puma. “His name is entering the conversation for this season.”

Mets contemplate call ups after Nolan McLean’s sensational start

Tong has impressed as he advances through the Mets’ farm system. The 22-year-old righty jumped from Single-A to Double-A last season. And after dominating in 20 Double-A starts this year, Tong was moved up to Triple-A. He’s excelled at every level but he only has one start with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. Although he’s scheduled to start for Syracuse Saturday.

McLean’s historic start has clearly influenced the team’s thinking. After two pro outings, the rookie righty is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA, 0.811 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. He boasts an absurd 227 ERA+ and has already racked up 0.6 bWAR.

With Sean Manaea continuing to struggle and Frankie Montas landing on the IL after being demoted to the bullpen, the Mets desperately need to upgrade their rotation. And the team could address the concern with promotions.

Sproat is also on the Mets’ radar. After stumbling early in Triple-A this season, Sproat has turned things around. He has a 2.05 ERA in his last nine starts with 57 strikeouts in 48.1 innings.

It’s difficult to imagine New York relying on a rotation featuring three rookies during a second-half playoff push. But it’s clear the team needs to do something to spark a turnaround.

The Mets’ postseason aspirations got a reality check during the team’s recent slump. New York began August on a 2-14 slide before finally snapping the skid with three straight wins. Despite the recent sign of life, the Mets are just 6-16 since July 28. The team's 1.5-game division lead turned into a six-game deficit in the NL East during that span