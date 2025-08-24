The Green Bay Packers never selected a wide receiver in the first round of an NFL draft during the entire tenure of Aaron Rodgers with the team. In fact, over two decades went by before they finally did so when they took former Texas Longhorns star wideout Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Before that, one will have to go all the way back to 2002 to find the last wide receiver Green Bay picked in the first round until Golden came around.

On Saturday, Golden showed once again why the Packers may have been right in using such a high pick on him, even though he didn't play much in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

Golden only got two looks in the game, but he turned one of them into a highlight 39-yard catch while in traffic during the first quarter of the contest.

Golden's catch eventually led to a touchdown by teammate Romeo Doubs, who found the end zone on a one-yard toss from quarterback Malik Willis.

Golden, who transferred to Texas after two seasons with the Houston Cougars in college, has been showing glimpses of his impressive skills and abilities in the offseason which could make him the Packers' true No. 1 wide receiver down the road. The Packers also have plenty of solid wideouts in the forms of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Doubs, not to mention a pair of good young tight ends in Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, but there seems to be a real potential for Golden to overtake everyone in the pecking order downfield.

That being said, the Packers have yet to see what he can do in a game that truly matters. They don't have to wait for long, as Green Bay is less than a couple of weeks away from kicking off its 2025 NFL campaign. The Packers are set to face NFC North division rival Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Lambeau Field.

Before he turned pro, the 5-foot-11 Golden, who ran a 4.29 at the NFL combine, recorded 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 58 catches during the 2024 college football season with the Longhorns.