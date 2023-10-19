Draymond Green has been an avid spectator of the WNBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors star saw Chelsea Gray go nuts for the Las Vegas Aces before she got injured against the New York Liberty. Green even asked her to chill out while she was catching fire on the court. Since Gray went down, it was just natural that A'ja Wilson stepped up to fill that role. Now, this caught the attention of Green along with the other stars that shined in the team's effort to be the first back-to-back champions in a little over 20 years.

“Sometimes I just know how to do it better than you! Congrats to The Aces!! Back to back!” were the collection of words that Warriors legend Draymond Green tweeted out to give the Aces their flowers.

The WNBA Finals series between the Aces and Liberty was decided by just a single point. A'ja Wilson knew that this amount of pressure would require her to be on the floor a lot given Chelsea Gray's absence. She saw 39 minutes of action which was huge for the team. Wilson notched 24 points and left it all on the floor. Her 16 rebounds rounded out her monster double-double performance for the chip just like what the Warriors star does.

Barclays Center went nuts when Wilson would pop off. A serviceable and star-level performance also came out of Courtney Vandersloot with her 19 points. Her shot to seal the game to extend the series would have made the Warriors star go nuts. But, it just was not the case this time around.