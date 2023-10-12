The Las Vegas Aces are only one win away from securing their second consecutive WNBA championship after an all-encompassing rout of the New York Liberty on Wednesday night. The Aces got 20+ points each from A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, which goes to show just how much top-level scoring talent there is in that superteam.

But make no mistake about it; while scoring is important, a player who does the little things and sets the table for their teammates can be just as important too. No one should let the Aces' trio of star-level scorers distract them from the fact that Chelsea Gray had an incredible game at the point of attack. Gray finished the game with 14 points and 11 assists, displaying elite court vision and being the exact kind of teammate Wilson and company needed to flourish to the extent they did on Wednesday.

And Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knows the importance of these contributions better than anyone, shouting out the Aces guard for her monster game that helped the Aces take a commanding 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals.

“Chill out C Gray!” Green wrote.

Surely there's no better time for Chelsea Gray to go wild, especially with the Aces on the brink of yet another title. The Aces' roster construction over the past few years has been a joy to watch; Gray has always been a solid playmaker before she made the move to Las Vegas, but she has embraced the point guard role wholeheartedly, being the floor general the team needs and averaging a career-high in dimes (7.3 per game this past season) in the process.

As was mentioned earlier, if there's anyone who knows how crucial these contributions are, it's Draymond Green. Green has made it a life mission of his to make the game easier for his more offensively-gifted teammates. And he does this by being so unselfish, putting his body on the line on the defensive end as well as always making the right reads at the point of the Warriors' motion-centric attack. Perhaps the Warriors forward sees a little of himself in the talented Aces playmaker.