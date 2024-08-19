The Washington Wizards will once again be one of the worst teams in the 2024-25 NBA season. With that being said, let's make some Wizards 2024-25 predictions.

The team is in safe hands with head coach Brian Keefe. With the Wizards prioritizing player development amidst its rebuild, the 48-year-old's track record shows that he's the right man to drive the ship in the nation's capital. Keefe mentored players like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Serge Ibaka as an assistant coach with the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant vouched for Keefe back in 2016, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

“He taught me everything I know about work ethic, being a pro,” Durant said. “He wouldn't take any credit for it, but he taught me everything I know as far as how I approach shootarounds, practices, games, workout sessions, just everything. He changed my mindset.”

Teaching Durant “everything he knows” is impressive, considering that he's one of the greatest to ever grace the hardwood. Now, the key will be to repeat that level of success with Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George.

Let's move on to our Wizards 2024-25 predictions as the season approaches.

The Wizards' young core will dominate minutes by the end of the year

This will be Keefe's first full year with the Wizards after taking over mid-season as the interim coach. However, he's already earned the organization's trust, with players like Corey Kispert benefitting from his development program.

“That was one of our key pillars and central themes this year, was player development and getting better, and everybody has,” wing Kispert said at his exit interview in April, via Todd.

Last year, Keefe instituted a system where each player worked with 10 specialists to improve their fitness and health. Expect that to work wonders for Sarr and the other youngsters, who will most likely dominate the rotation when and if veterans like Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon are traded.

Keefe explained how he'll develop the 2024 draft class, via Monumental's Chase Hughes.

“Establishing habits, No. 1,” Keefe said. “I said the same last year with Bilal, you teach them the professional habits and how to work in this league. It’s the only way you get better is to have consistent work habits and approach to everything you’re doing. That will be our No. 1 focus for those guys.”

Sarr made headlines for shooting 0-for-15 in a Summer League game, so he has a ways to go offensively. However, the seven-footer should be able to immediately contribute defensively, as he's known for both his rim protection and positional versatility.

Sarr, though, will be at least third on the team in minutes played by the end of the season. Carrington and George should be regulars off the bench by then as well.

While Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma will lead the Wizards at the beginning, they could both be traded to contenders before the February 6 deadline.

Keefe mentioned how his time as a video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs in the late 2000s exposed him to a winning culture that shaped his development philosophy.

“Just how to care about people, how to treat people, how to bring it every day. That environment being with the Spurs, watching how they went about their business. ‘Pound the rock,’ as they used to call it there. No skipping steps, working hard every day, treating people well. The professionalism that you learn from them and the players there are tremendous lessons as a young person in this business,” Keefe said.

If Keefe can achieve a fraction of what Gregg Popovich has in San Antonio, Wizards fans will collectively jump for joy.

The Wizards will tank enough to land another lottery pick

Washington needs at least one more season at the bottom of the barrel to set itself up for long-term success. Luckily, the team is still bad enough for that to happen.

The Wizards' lack of star talent will make it hard for them to win more than 25 games, which will result in a top-five pick in the 2025 draft. While it's hard to project which prospect will land in Washington this early, the team is likely to be in a position to land either Duke power forward Cooper Flagg, French point guard Nolan Traore, Rutgers shooting guard Dylan Harper or fellow Scarlet Knight Ace Bailey.

Additionally, the team will land additional 2025 draft picks via trade, as none of its veterans will be needed for the long-term rebuild. Trotting out a lineup full of developing players is a great way to tank in the NBA, as it guarantees losses while also gaining them experience.