The Los Angeles Lakers have two new additions to the team. With a little over two months remaining until the commencement of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers are looking to complete their roster. Looking at their current lineup prior to the two new signings, the Purple and Gold essentially has the same roster as last season. The only difference is the addition of Bronny James and Dalton Knecht.

The Lakers seem to be doubling down on bringing younger guys to the group. They recently signed the NBA G League's Kelley Kylor and the fresh graduate Quincy Olivari.

As mentioned earlier, Kylor played in the G League and has 64 career games under his belt. Within that period he played for three teams. These were namely the Austin Spurs, Raptors 905, and Maine Celtics.

Throughout his G League career, Kylor averaged 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 17.5 minutes of play. He also led the league in blocks per game in the 2023-24 season. Kylor also now holds the record for the most blocks in Maine Celtics history with a total 105 in a single season. With that type of defense, it's no wonder the center piqued the Lakers' interest.

As for Olivari, he's coming off fresh from his college basketball career. His joining the Lakers marks the beginning of his professional basketball career. In his final collegiate year, Olivari averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.2 minutes of play. He also showed lots of promise after putting up 20 points, three rebounds, and one steal against the Chicago Bulls in the recent Summer League.

With all that in mind, the Lakers seem to have a promising young core to help the seasoned veterans of the team in the 2024-25 season.

Do the young guys fit in with the Lakers' vision?

The Los Angeles Lakers are synonymous with greatness. They are one of the teams in the NBA with the most championship wins in league history, being only one title shy from the Boston Celtics. Having that in mind, representing the colors purple and gold is no easy task. With that said, one might wonder if the new guys have what it takes to keep up with the Lakers' vision.

As always, the Lakers are looking to redeem themselves in the 2024-25 season. With LeBron James most likely in his final run with the team, the organization aims to take advantage of the potential championship they could secure with their King still around. However, given the roster is now filled with younger guys, it might be easier said than done.

The Lakers failed to secure significant names in the league in the offseason. While there were rumors that Dejounte Murray, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson were coming to Los Angeles, they all ended up signing with different teams. Given these factors, the Lakers organization had no other choice but to sign less experienced players who have the potential to hopefully keep up.

Out of the four new guys on the roster, Dalton Knecht seems to have the most potential. Knecht was the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. After playing three years in college, he averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. With those numbers, Knecht might be able to deliver on the role that will be asked of him.

Kelley Kylor and Quincy Olivari seem to be great additions to the squad as well. Kylor will undoubtedly provide a solid defensive presence in the paint, which should hopefully lessen Anthony Davis' load. Olivari, on the other hand, can also contribute to offense given his abilities as a scorer.

The only player at the moment that draws some concern is Bronny James. While he eventually found his rhythm late in the Summer League, James doesn't seem to be ready for the NBA's level of competition. However, with his father by his side, it wouldn't be surprising at all if he ends up rapidly maturing and growing on the hardwood.