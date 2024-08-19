The Philadelphia Phillies cooled off on Sunday, as they saw their four-game undefeated streak come to an end after suffering a 6-4 loss in the series finale at home versus the visiting Washington Nationals.

Another poor start from pitcher Taijuan Walker contributed to the Phillies' loss to the Nats, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits with three walks issued in 4.2 innings of work before getting replaced on the mound. Walker, who also had three strikeouts in a 99-pitch outing, escaped with a no-decision but was honest about his subpar performance (via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“I’m still not throwing enough strikes,” said Walker, who was making his second start after missing six weeks with an inflamed index finger on his throwing hand. “It’s too many pitches, especially for five innings. I like to go deep in games — six or seven innings. I’m just throwing away pitches right now.”

Walker struggled with his location in the Nationals game and it looked that way right from the get-go. His first three pitches were all balls. He also gave up two home runs.

Walker has been giving up home runs at a high rate this season. He toed the rubber against the Nationals having allowed five home runs over his previous three starts (13.2 innings). Moreover, Walker carried a 5.2 percent home run rate into the series finale opposite Washington which is on track to become his personal-worst in a single season.

Through his first 12 starts in the 2024 MLB regular season, Walker is just 3-4 with a 5.69 ERA to go with a 1.51 WHIP. In his last seven starts, Walker has gone 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. Those are not the type of numbers the Phillies thought they would get from Walker when they inked him to a four-year deal worth $72 million back in 2022.

Despite the frustrating loss to the Nationals, Walker and the Phillies' chances of finishing the regular season atop the National League East division still look strong. They are 73-51 at the moment — seven games ahead of the Atlanta Braves and nine in front of the New York Mets.

Speaking of the Braves, they will be the next test for the Phillies, as the divisional rivals face off in a three-game series at Truist Park, beginning this coming Tuesday.

Taijuan Walker leaves fans buzzing over his poor start in Nationals-Phillies

Walker got roasted online during and after his latest start.

“Taijuan Walker is just not good. Inefficient, has no clue where the ball is going, and gives up moonshots. Cant believe he thinks he should’ve pitched in the Postseason last fall.” – @TheGoodPhight

“I’d take an injured Spencer Turnbull over Taijuan Walker.” – @JustinLever3

“And Taijuan Walker wonders why he didn’t pitch in the postseason…” – @JustinLever3

“Just an absolute classic beginning to a Taijuan Walker start. I never thought I’d see a more frustrating signing than Arrieta, but here we are.” – @thetrueBigSean

“Taijuan Walker is more accurate at hitting the first base umpire than hitting the strike zone 😭 this is genuinely the worst pitcher I’ve ever seen in my life.” – @cywheela

“Taijuan Walker two starts since returning from the IL: 8.2 IP, 6 ER, 8 Hits, 8/6 K:BB. No one should feel confident in him as the #Phillies fifth starter the rest of the way.” – @PhilliesBell

“Taijuan Walker complained about not being used in the postseason btw” – @PhilliesJake