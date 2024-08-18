Zion Williamson was seen, by some, as a ‘can't-miss' prospect when he was coming out of Duke in 2019. However, the New Orleans Pelicans star has struggled to stay on the court consistently; in three separate seasons, he has been limited to fewer than 30 games, including a year in which he did not play at all. While not confirmed, much has been speculated about his work ethic and thus his weight and the effect it may have had on his injuries.

Since breaking out and going viral in high school, Williamson, who stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall, has always been relatively heavy for basketball players his height. His athleticism never seemed burdened by the extra weight, though, but he has often been the subject of intense criticism that could be perceived as fat shaming. The long-held talking point of Williamson's weight may not be much of one if new photos of the NBA star, as well as the comments from his stepfather, are an indication.

Pictures of Williamson at his youth basketball camp show the Pelicans forward looking slimmer. Additionally, his stepfather reportedly said that Williamson weighs slightly less than he did during his freshman year at Duke and that he would drop about 10 more pounds before the start of the NBA season.

Zion Williamson's weight debate, explained

As a high schooler and in his first and only year at Duke, Zion Williamson wowed fans and scouts alike. Following the 2018-19 college basketball season, Williamson was selected first overall by the Pelicans. The hype and anticipation for Williamson were immense, although his regular-season debut had to be delayed three months as he recovered from meniscus surgery. When he did see the court, though, it was eventful and more than worth the wait. As a second-year player, Williamson earned his first All-Star nod and averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games before a season-ending finger fracture.

The injuries continued in the offseason between his second and third seasons, as Williamson suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, which led to another surgery. While he was expected to return by the start of the season, his recovery timetable kept being altered until he was ultimately ruled out for the season. After a year in which he did not play any games, Williamson signed a five-year, $197.2 million contract extension, which reportedly included a clause that stated Williamson must weigh less than 295 pounds and have an acceptable body-fat percentage.

A hamstring injury in early January 2023 would end Williamson's fourth year in the NBA, and his fifth year turned out to be a relatively healthy one until it wasn't. After playing 70 games in the regular season, Williamson strained his hamstring in the final game before the postseason, which kept him out of the Pelicans' first-round playoff series vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his career, one of Williamson's most vocal critics — particularly when it comes to his weight — has been Stephen A. Smith. But after a lopsided and lethargic Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal, the longtime ESPN pundit went after Williamson especially hard.

“The conditioning, I saw the brother go to the free throw line; he looked like he had a belly,” Smith said. “It is shameful. You got chefs in New Orleans — I’m not exaggerating, I’m quoting people — You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. They’re looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him because they know he’ll show up to their restaurant. The word out on Zion Williamson is that he’ll eat the table.”

Smith plainly said that Williamson “looks fat” and reiterated that Williamson had a “belly.”

“Like, when he took a deep breath, his belly bounced. That kind of belly,” Smith said. “What’s up, Zion? It’s bad enough getting your ass kicked … But you look like you showed up to the game having just ate a buffet. Not something from the buffet, I said the buffet. Like you ate the damn table.”

Smith's comments, according to himself, reached Williamson's stepfather, who called Smith shortly after the initial comments. Williamson said “everyone is entitled to their opinion” and thanked those who levied the criticism, in general, if it comes from a “great place.”

Unfortunately for Williamson, the words of Smith and others will only grow louder if he cannot keep the weight off or stay on the court. The Pelicans are set to open the season on Oct. 23 vs. the Chicago Bulls.