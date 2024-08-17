Anthony Edwards led his Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season only to run into the buzzsaw that is the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving duo in Dallas.

On Saturday, Edwards got a nickname from Kevin Durant that could stick for quite some time, depending on how the ex-Georgia Bulldogs legend's career goes from here on out. “Man, I call him the baby GOAT,” Durant said at the 2024 Fanatics Fest in New York City. “You know what I mean.”

The nickname news came on the heels of Edwards' startling admission that he “felt bad” after knocking Durant's Phoenix Suns out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves got a boost of 15 National TV games compared with the 2023-2024 season upon the release of the 2024-2025 NBA schedule.

Durant and Edwards won't share the court together forever. For now, the superstar duo has a chance to become friends off the court and rivals on the court.

Edwards' star rises at Olympics

Edwards and Durant just got back from propelling Team USA to a gold medal in the Olympics. The duo was so successful on the court that they kept Jayson Tatum, who nearly won the NBA Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics, off the court and glued to the bench throughout much of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The talented young guard and veteran forward have shown an easy and effortless chemistry in off-court events in recent weeks. They appear to have a built a bond off the court but it isn't likely to last with the NBA season preparing to ratchet up again in October.

Suns, Timberwolves set to tangle in NBA Cup

The Suns and Timberwolves are set to tangle in the recently re-named NBA Cup on November 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the City of Lakes.

Coach Chris Finch and the Timberwolves' Edwards have plenty of new weapons at their disposal including Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham of Illinois and Kentucky, respectively, talented rookies who could make an immediate difference in the Twin Cities starting this fall.

Edwards appears giddy in recent interviews, and not just because of his gold medal. While Durant and the Suns have a ‘Big 3' of he, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Timberwolves are absolutely loaded heading into next season with maybe the deepest team in all of basketball.

Edwards knows what he has in Minneapolis with Coach Chris Finch and the Timberwolves. Now it's time for him to live up to GOAT status as the transition from youngster with potential to possible future NBA champion continues.