The New York Mets have been struggling of late, with a 6-7 record in August. Pitcher Paul Blackburn started Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins, which saw the Mets collapse and lose 3-2. He spoke about the loss and recent struggles with Jerry Beach of the Associated Press.

“Today might leave a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Blackburn said. “We can’t dwell on something like this.”

The Mets took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning after a Francisco Lindor RBI single and a Jeff McNeil solo home run. Blackburn was pulled after six innings, allowing just one run and striking out four. Their bullpen has been their biggest issue this year and that did not change on Sunday. Huscar Brazoban and Reed Garrett allowed two runs and the Marlins won 3-2.

According to Fangraphs, the Mets' playoff chances peaked on July 26 at 59.9%. Four days later, Blackburn and Brazoban joined the Mets as trade deadline pickups. They have declined since, currently sitting at 22.8%. While Blackburn is correct that there is a long way to go, the Mets are slowly running out of time.

The Mets sit two games out of the final Wild Card spot currently held by the Atlanta Braves. Their schedule features two big series against the Padres and Diamondbacks. Can they put this behind them and make the playoffs?

Mets playoff chances in 2024

While their current percentage sits below 25%, they face the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks before the end of August. They are two of the hottest teams in the league and currently hold the top two Wild Card positions. Arizona is 19-7 since the All-Star break and San Diego is a league-best 20-4. The Mets are 15-12 in that stretch.

The seven games against those two teams represent the Mets' best chances at re-igniting their playoff hopes. They have a home series against the Orioles first, which will be important to ensure they hold position before going out west. If the Mets can go 4-3 or 5-2 in that stretch, they'll be in good shape.

They head back to Atlanta to face the Braves in the second-to-last series of the season. The Mets' playoff chances do not rest on their current form or their standings position but on their upcoming schedule. If they do find success in those series, you can expect to see the Mets in October.

If the Mets do make the playoffs, their bullpen will be the reason they are eliminated. They have blown many games this season and if they are playing one of the best teams in the league, they could be exposed. They have one of the best lineups in the National League when healthy, as Francisco Lindor puts together another great season.

The Mets also need great performances from Paul Blackburn down the stretch to make the playoffs. They picked him up because Christian Scott is out with an elbow injury and they need another arm for their rotation. With Luis Severino and Sean Manaea ahead of him, he must continue to shine through September.