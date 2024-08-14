Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry put on an all-time performance as he led the United States to a gold medal in Men's Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even his coaches were amazed with what they saw.

Gonzaga head coach and Team USA assistant coach Mark Few spoke about Curry's incredible shooting performance in an interview on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

“It was absolutely amazing to witness firsthand,” Few said. “There's a reason it happened. I've never been more impressed with somebody's approach to their own individual workout. He did it diligently every single day and every practice.”

“It was spectacular,” Few continued. “I can't imagine anyone having a better shooting performance over those last two games, and we needed every single one of them.”

This is very high praise from someone like Few, who is one of the most experienced and well-respected coaches in the country at any level. Since becoming head coach at Gonzaga in 1999, he has never missed an NCAA Tournament, made 14 Sweet Sixteens, six Elite Eights, two Final Fours and two Finals appearances.

Stephen Curry's incredible Olympic performance

Curry was the catalyst for Team USA down the stretch, dominating in the Olympic semifinal and gold medal game. The 36-year-old sharpshooter hit four clutch threes in the final two minutes to help stave off a frantic French comeback, including one over Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum and free agent guard Evan Fournier to put Team USA up 96-87 with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Curry finished the gold medal game with a team-high 24 points on 8-13 shooting from three. That followed a 36 point performance where Curry shot 9-14 from three in a nail-bitter against Serbia to qualify for the gold medal game.

In a career that's featured 10 All-Star appearances, two MVPs and four NBA Finals wins, and fundamentally changed the way basketball is played, Curry has put together some of the best individual performances and made some of the biggest shots in NBA history. However, what he did during the final two games of Team USA's run to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics is considered by many to be the most impressive feat of his historic career.

Few said it best, “I can't imagine anyone having a better shooting performance.” No one in the history of basketball could have pulled off what Curry did to lead Team USA to a gold medal.