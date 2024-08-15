Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a Basketball Hall of Famer who dominated the NBA during his playing days. His height combined with his signature skyhook paved the way for the 7 -foot-2 center to become an unstoppable force in the NBA.

In his decorated NBA career, Abdul-Jabbar garnered six NBA MVPs, six NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and 19 All-Star Game selections. He is also currently ranked second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 38,387 points tallied in his 21-year NBA career.

With several accolades to his name, it’s safe to say that Abdul-Jabbar has cemented his legacy in the NBA, which will be remembered across generations. Given his accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s incredible $373K car collection, with photos.

There’s no question that Kareem’s accolades made a mark in the NBA, making him one of the best centers to play the game. Given that he starred for several teams during his playing years, it isn’t surprising that he raked in lucrative salaries as a basketball superstar. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a net worth of around $25 million.

Aside from his basketball salary, Abdul-Jabbar also ventured into coaching, acting and became an author of several published books. With plenty of extra money to spare, it isn’t surprising that the six-time NBA champion can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Apart from pouring money into real estate, Abdul-Jabbar also decided to splurge on a handful of cars to fill up his garage. But unlike his NBA counterparts, Kareem limited his collection to only a few cars. According to sources, Kareem owns a pair of old-school classics and a luxury SUV.

3. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC (C126)

A classic car fit for a legendary basketball player like Abdul-Jabbar, the 1988 Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC (C126) is a vehicle that finds a way to transcend through time. Boasting a timeless design combined with its ability to offer a comfortable driving experience, it’s surely a sedan that deserves a place in the Basketball Hall of Famer’s garage.

Although it’s the cheapest car in Abdul-Jabbar's collection at $17,399, the 1988 Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC (C126) is no slouch by any means. Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 249 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque.

Furthermore, thanks to a four-speed automatic transmission, this luxury masterpiece can also reach a maximum speed of 143 mph. It also doesn’t have a problem going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.

2. 2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Given that Abdul-Jabbar has a 7-2, 225-pound frame, it makes sense for the six-time NBA champion to own a luxury SUV. As a result, the 19-time All-Star center had to get himself a $40,405 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

Apart from showcasing a well-designed exterior, this premium vehicle should also provide plenty of space thanks to its roomy interior. To cap off the driving experience, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas also features modern technology. As a result, Abdul-Jabbar should have no problems feeling comfortable when taking this one for a spin around the city.

Powered by a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 engine, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas also doesn’t disappoint in terms of its performance on the road. It produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Moreover it’s also capable of reaching a top speed of 112 mph with the help of an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

With the features of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, not many SUVs in the market can keep up with it in terms of comfort and design.

1.1948 Packard Super Eight Convertible Victora Coupe

The most expensive car that the six-time NBA MVP ever owned is the 1948 Packard Super Eight Convertible Victora Coupe. It was recently auctioned off in the market for a whopping $315,000 after having parked the car in his garage for at least 10 years.

Fitted with custom-tailored seats to provide Abdul-Jabbar a comfortable driving experience, the 1948 Packard Super Eight Convertible Victora Coupe also stands out on the road thanks to its top-down roof and an old-school classic exterior.

Designed with a 5.4-liter V8 engine, it produces 145 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore with a three-speed manual transmission, it’s capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in less than 16 seconds. This timeless classic can also hit a top speed of 85 mph.

Although Abdul-Jabbar no longer owns the 1948 Packard Super Eight Convertible Victora Coupe, there’s no doubt that it brought plenty of memories off the court for the legendary basketball icon.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s incredible $373K car collection.