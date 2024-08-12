In front of a sea of adoring onlookers, LeBron James had a momentary stern reaction towards a young fan when entering a roped-off VIP venue. The child stepped toward James to ask for a picture as the Team USA superstar and his entourage made their way around cars, fans, security, media, photographers, and more. The Olympic gold medalist abruptly stopped and raised his hand to catch the French fan's attention. James then pointed at the fan as he continued forward toward the venue's entrance. From the clip of the interaction, James's words to the fan cannot be heard.

As the Los Angeles Lakers point-forward came upon the precipice of the establishment, he paused. Perhaps he realized his reaction to the young fan was too harsh. James then danced and shimmied to get the crowd back on his side. The person taking the video can be heard cheering with the other spectators.

From another angle of the same interaction, James is heard saying, “Stop, stop, stop, stop. Don't do that,” to the young fan.

Team USA's men's basketball players were recorded in countless interactions with young fans throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics. Granted, most all interactions were mellow. For example, someone recorded Devin Booker nonchalantly exiting a building, dodging the attention of multiple young ladies, signing autographs, and then hopping on a bicycle.

LeBron James, Team USA can't be diminished

The perpetual media surrounding Team USA is next-level. Cameras capture human moments of frustration and instantly distribute them worldwide. The ticky-tack foul equivalent to bad behavior doesn't diminish James or the United States.

James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the rest of Team USA secured the men's basketball gold medal, 98-87, against France. The win completed a 6-0 Olympic sweep for Team USA. FIBA named James MVP of the Olympics, and he only became the third male to win three Olympic gold medals in men's basketball.

When recapping Team USA's journey, ESPN NBA reporter Chris Herring poignantly summed up their amazing Olympic accomplishments and what lies ahead:

“It could be awhile before we see a collection of elite talent and accomplishments grace an Olympic roster again, and the US men made it count by winning a fifth-consecutive gold medal.”