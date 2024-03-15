Don't look now, but here come the Houston Rockets. After a season-ending injury to centerpiece Alperen Sengun, it looked like all was lost for the Rockets this season. However, things haven't fell apart yet.
Following a convincing home win against the Washington Wizards, the Rockets reached 31 wins—the first time with at least 30 wins since the 2019-2020 season.
After three years of below mediocrity, one can note that Houston's head coach Ime Udoka crafted a capable team this season with a bright future on the horizon. Notably, they stand a real chance at making a run into the Play-In Tournament.
A second wind for the Rockets
The Rockets fourth-straight win against the Wizards on Thursday puts them just 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth spot and final slot of the play-in tournament. With 16 games left to go in the season, riding the momentum and seizing the 10th spot over a team that's reeling from a rather bittersweet end to a dynasty is definitely a possibility for this young Houston club.
The fact that they could actually achieve this feat without their injured young star in Sengun creates massive confidence for this team. Losing the center on Tuesday to a season-ending injury immediately sent initial assumptions across the NBA and Rockets fans that their season might already be over.
Fortunately, or, unfortunately, depending where you stand, the Rockets have not let go of the gas peddle. Better yet, the fact that the rest of their season consists of mostly winnable games has the Rockets believing they could extend this party a little bit longer.
Initial surrender
After a rather strong start to the season, the midpoint consisted of growing pains, injuries, and inconsistencies on offense, which caused the Rockets to shift down in the standings and out of the play-in spot. Towards the All-Star break, they appeared mostly lethargic on the court and there wasn't a sense of urgency.
At this point, the Rockets play on the court along with the minimal trade market activity essentially illustrated fans to wait for them to take that next step into the playoffs. They were as much as seven games out of the final play-in spot. Nearly a month later, things have changed.
Since March, the Rockets have been on an absolute tear, landing in the top five in scoring and defensive rating, second in opponent points off turnovers, and number one in steals. Going 6-1 in this stretch, this harkens back to the early months of the regular season, where the Rockets made quite an impression as one of the up and coming teams to face this season.
Next man up
So, what are the changes? Tari Eason and Sengun suffered season-ending injuries, and rookie phenom Cam Whitmore is out for a few weeks with a knee sprain. All are necessary pieces to the Rockets depth.
The answer? Jalen Green and Jock Landale. Green has been exceptionally productive in March, averaging 24.4 points on 49.6% shooting, along with 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. His 78.2% efficiency in the restricted area suggests he's found his sweet spot, effortlessly showcasing his athleticism and dynamic skillset. While not consistently reliable in shooting yet, the 21-year old finding various ways to contribute offensively.
Against the Wizards Thursday night was his best game of the season thus far, shooting 15-of-23 from the field and 5-of-9 from deep with a 77.5% true shooting and a +16 plus minus. This included an ankle breaker on Wizards guard Jared Butler, leading to a stare down three point shot.
Jalen Green DROPPED Jared Butler on his way to the lookaway three 😱pic.twitter.com/1IocA0N8su
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 15, 2024
“My main focus is defense, and being locked in on the matchups,” Green told Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle after the game. “I’m going to be able to score the ball.”
Jock Landale's improved performance
After periods of underperformance, Landale has finally demonstrated his role as a backup center, effectively challenging shots and setting robust screens.
In the past four games, he's averaged 13.8 screen assists in just 20.8 minutes per game. With Sengun's absence, these numbers are likely to increase, signaling a promising future for the Australian center.
Rockets within reach of play-in
Currently, the Warriors have been inconsistent, displaying .500 ball in their last ten games. With their momentum shifting either way, the Rockets' increasing drive puts them in contention to challenge the Warriors for the final play-in spot.
With 16 games left in the NBA season, the Rockets, despite their injuries, have a prime opportunity to displace the Warriors from play-in contention. Not only does this emit the final blow to their dynasty, but a play-in appearance for Houston is a nice little sneak peek for Rockets fans.