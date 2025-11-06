Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant had jokes for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's dad Tee in-game during Wednesday's 124-109 win. While the NBA world wonders would the Rockets would trade for Morant, who's voiced his displeasure with the team's direction and served a one-game suspension, Durant made light of the situation.

Durant joked with Morant's father, Tee, about his son's future in Memphis, per Mr. Buck Buck's X, formerly Twitter.

“Your son don’t wanna be here. We know it’s your last weekend. Enjoy your time!” Tee Morant and his entourage laughed at Durant's take as the All-Star forward made his way back up the floor during Wednesday's win.

Durant finished with 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds against the Grizzlies. Amen Thompson led the Rockets with a near triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, Alperen Sengun also recorded a double-double (20 points, 16 rebounds) in the 15-point win.

Morant finished with 17 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Cam Spencer's 19 points off the bench led the Grizzlies in scoring.

Why Rockets are right to pass on bringing in Ja Morant

The Rockets are reportedly not interested in Ja Morant, as the Grizzlies guard has expressed he's discontent with the coaching staff's direction in 2025-26. It's led many to believe that Morant's days with the Grizzlies are numbered, considering how discontent NBA stars' situations have played out in the past.

When it comes to a disgruntled player's desire to play elsewhere, typically, it's not a matter of if, but when, that NBA player moves on, where will he go? Morant's situation somewhat gives off that vibe. However, when you take a look around the league and team's starting point guards, most seem content with its leading playmaker.

In a guard-heavy league, the Rockets, who are without their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, appeared to be a potential suitor on the surface. However, the Rockets have the best offense in the NBA. They lead the league with a 123.9 offensive rating.

Seven games into the regular season, the Rockets, 5-2, are finding their continuity with their future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant on a quest to lead them to a deep playoff run. There's no need for them to trade for Morant amid such a successful start.