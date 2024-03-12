Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun recently suffered an injury against the Sacramento Kings. He exited the floor via wheelchair after taking a scary fall. It was later revealed that Sengun suffered a severely sprained right ankle and a bone bruise on his knee. Sengun recently received another update from NBA insider Shams Charania, via Stadium.
“Sources tell me Alperen Sengun has suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, he will miss several weeks… tremendous sigh of relief, but this likely ends his regular season,” Charania wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Rockets are currently 11th in the Western Conference. Still, they are quite a few games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot, so Houston's odds of making a competitive run are slim. Still, they had some hope with Sengun, who has continued to emerge as a star, on the floor.
Now with Sengun likely to miss the regular season, Houston will probably place their focus on 2024-25. Still, the Rockets want to end their season strong while giving young players opportunities.
Alperen Sengun's 2023-24 season with Rockets
Sengun would have loved to have finished the regular season. This injury isn't expected to allow him to accomplish that goal, but Sengun still took a step forward in 2023-24.
He averaged 21.1 points per game on 53.7 percent field goal shooting. The 21-year-old added 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per outing. The Rockets are rebuilding and Sengun has become one of their primary core players. He's already flashing signs of All-Star potential.
The Rockets are not ready to seriously compete just yet. With Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Jalen Green on the roster, though, the future is bright. Houston may opt to be aggressive in free agency during the upcoming offseason in an effort to build a contender.
And given the latest injury update, Sengun should be ready to go for the beginning of what may be an interesting 2024-25 season in Houston.