As the Houston Rockets prepare for a three-game road trip beginning Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, speculation has resurfaced regarding a potential blockbuster trade involving star guard Ja Morant. With Fred VanVleet still sidelined due to a torn ACL, some have questioned whether the Rockets could pursue Morant if the Grizzlies explored moving the 26-year-old.

In a recent report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Houston was briefly linked to the idea. While confirming other teams like the Timberwolves and Kings could enter potential trade discussions if Morant were to become available, Amick stated that the Rockets are “unlikely to pursue him,” according to a team source.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings,” Amick wrote. “The Grizzlies’ next opponent, the Houston Rockets, need a point guard after losing Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL in the preseason but, per a team source, are unlikely to pursue him.”

Morant is currently in his seventh NBA season and remains under contract through the 2028–29 campaign. Through seven games, he is averaging 20.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting a career-low 39.3% from the field and 13.9% from beyond the arc across 29.4 minutes per game.

Ja Morant’s strained ties with Grizzlies spark trade speculation ahead of Rockets matchup

Tensions between Morant and the Grizzlies’ coaching staff have recently made headlines. In the team’s 117–112 NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant shot just 3-for-14 from the field and finished with eight points, seven assists, and one rebound. After the game, he voiced frustration when asked about the loss, directing reporters to “go ask the coaching staff” and sarcastically suggesting they “probably don’t play me.”

Morant was suspended for one game following the remarks and returned in a 114–106 loss to the Detroit Pistons. In his return, he recorded 18 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and a steal while shooting 5-for-16. When asked if his issues with the coaching staff were resolved, Morant responded evasively: “Yeah. They (coaching staff) told y’all that, right?”

He also acknowledged a lack of enjoyment in his current situation, replying “no” when asked if he still felt his usual joy, and added, “we’ll see,” when asked how he might get it back.

Despite the ongoing drama, any trade involving Morant would likely require a significant package. The Rockets, who are 4–2 and riding a three-game winning streak, have managed well without VanVleet. Houston's offense has thrived behind Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, and the organization appears committed to building around its current core.

Still, as the Rockets and Grizzlies prepare to face off Wednesday night at FedExForum at 8:00 p.m. ET, all eyes will be on Morant’s demeanor and performance — and whether Houston’s front office begins to reconsider its stance if Memphis entertains offers.