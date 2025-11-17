Ohio State has added a major in-state talent to its 2026 recruiting class by flipping tight end Nick Lautar from Louisville. The three-star prospect from Lebanon High School, Ohio, announced his pledge to the Buckeyes on Sunday, just one day after receiving an official offer from Ohio State during its 48-10 victory over UCLA.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and between 225–235 pounds depending on the source, Lautar is recognized as the No. 52 tight end and No. 924 overall prospect in the 2026 class by the 247Sports composite. Rivals ranks him slightly differently, as the nation’s No. 62 tight end.

His senior season statistics at Lebanon included 38 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, showcasing his fluid route-running, reliable hands, and ability to make contested catches. Along with his receiving ability, Lautar utilizes his blocking strength to overpower defenders when the ball is away from him.

Ohio State’s recruitment of Lautar is the Buckeyes’ third commitment in just two days, following defensive end Dre Quinn and 2027 four-star safety Eli Johnson. He is the 27th commitment in Ohio State’s 2026 class and the 10th in-state prospect, contributing to a class that currently ranks No. 7 nationally according to Rivals.

Lautar also joins a group of November commitments who flipped from other schools, including cornerback Jay Timmons (Florida State), defensive tackle Emanuel Ruffin (Colorado), offensive weapon Legend Bey (Tennessee), and offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm (North Carolina).

Lautar’s commitment fills a key positional need for Ohio State, especially after Alabama tight end commit Mack Sutter remained with the Crimson Tide and previous OSU target Corbyn Fordham decommitted to Florida State.

While Lautar will likely need time to add muscle and refine technical skills, he will enter a tight end room projected to include returning players such as Max Klare, Bennett Christian, Nate Roberts, Jelani Thurman, Brody Lennon, and Max LeBlanc. As Will Kacmarek is the only tight end who will exhaust his eligibility, Lautar will develop behind a deep roster before playing a major role.

Before his official offer, Lautar had visited Ohio State twice this season, including for the Week 3 matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. Other schools that had previously offered him include Baylor, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.