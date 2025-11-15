Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant's impressive start to 2025-26 continued with a 30-point performance in Friday's 140-116 win against the Portland Blazers. The Rockets have won eight of their last nine games and improved to 8-1 as Durant's 30 points led seven players in double figures.

Durant was efficient, going 12-for-19 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep, and finished with eight rebounds against the Blazers.

Durant is averaging 24.6 points on 49.1% shooting, including 41.5% from three, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season.

What Kevin Durant is grateful for amid first season with Rockets

All-Star Kevin Durant's happy to be with the Rockets amid his first season and one of the recent connections he's enjoyed having is with his veteran center, Steven Adams. Durant talked about how the veteran center can still play at a high level and reminded him of their younger days with the Thunder.

“I don't believe he's aged that much,” Durant said about his center. “He's still playing over the rim like he did when he was young. He’s still physical on the offensive glass, setting great screens, running up in the screens, getting down low in presentation on the pick and roll as a big. Yeah, he's probably learned the tricks of the trade of being a professional in the NBA and how to practice, how to come into games every day.

“But as far as his talent level, his skill level, it still reminds me of young Steven 10 years ago. And, you know, that's a testament to his hard work and his dedication. And he's been through some injuries, too. So how you bounce back from that shows your mental makeup as a player. So, I'm grateful to be around Steven again,” Durant concluded.

The Rockets' 8-3 record is tied with the Spurs for third in the Western Conference.