The Houston Rockets are 7-3 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. They’re winning by an average margin of 11 points – their largest margin since the 1994 championship team. But it’s been even longer since the Rockets, or any other NBA team, has dominated the glass like this. Houston’s plus-12.2 rebounding margin per game is the best through the first 10 games of a season since 1975.

A big reason why? Steven Adams.

The Rockets signed the 6-foot-11 center to a three-year deal this offseason after seeing the impact he had once his minutes increased in the second half of last season. And he’s been even more influential this year.

Adams is averaging nearly nine rebounds per game while playing fewer than 22 minutes a night. He was a plus-23 in the first half of Wednesday’s win over Washington, despite logging just eight minutes.

The Rockets, on the back of Adams, are the top rebounding team in the league, grabbing at least 1.5 more boards per game than every other club. That dominance has helped Houston score the third most points per game (124), despite attempting the fewest three-pointers in the league (29.9 per game). Adams ranks third in the league in total offensive rebounds (and first in offensive rebounds per game), while playing the fewest minutes of the top 24 qualifiers.

Kevin Durant is thrilled to be playing alongside Adams again, after the two spent the first three seasons of Adams’ career (2013-2016) together in Oklahoma City.

“I don't believe he's aged that much,” Durant said about his center. “He's still playing over the rim like he did when he was young. He’s still physical on the offensive glass, setting great screens, running up in the screens, getting down low in presentation on the pick and roll as a big. Yeah, he's probably learned the tricks of the trade of being a professional in the NBA and how to practice, how to come into games every day. But as far as his talent level, his skill level, it still reminds me of young Steven 10 years ago. And, you know, that's a testament to his hard work and his dedication. And he's been through some injuries, too. So how you bounce back from that shows your mental makeup as a player. So, I'm grateful to be around Steven again.”

The Rockets are grateful, too. Locking up Adams for multiple years was Houston’s first move of the offseason, 19 days before their next transaction. Even before trading for Durant to spark the reunion.

Adams’ numbers are up across the board from a year ago, but none more notably than his free-throw percentage. With help from Durant, the career 53% foul shooter is hitting a career-best 79% from the line this season, adding another tool to the New Zealander’s arsenal.

The hard-hat approach Adams brings is exactly what head coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets are looking for. And his dominance on the glass has helped propel Houston to its best start in years – making their star all the more appreciative of the reunion.