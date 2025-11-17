Broncos head coach Sean Payton could not be blamed for his intense interest in his team's performance in its home game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos were trying to enhance their position at the top of the AFC West and he was standing close to the active field of play on the Denver sidelines.

Sean Payton was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty for this collision pic.twitter.com/xVupwHzmfA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Payton moved on to the white stripe next to the field in the third quarter. That stripe is reserved for the officials and no members of either team are supposed to stand there. Payton's failure to abide by that resulted in a collision with down judge Derrick Bowers. Both men tumbled to the ground after the hit. While neither Payton nor Bowers appeared to be injured, the Broncos head coach was hit with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He should not have been in that area and he should have gotten out of the way when Bowers started moving in that direction.

Despite the penalty that cost his team field position, the Broncos emerged with a 22-19 triumph in the key AFC West matchup. The Broncos improved their record to 9-2, while the Chiefs have fallen to 5-5 this season. The Chiefs have won the AFC West title nine years in a row, but it appears their grip on division crown is coming to an end.

Broncos win game on Wil Lutz field goal

The Chiefs were desperate to win the game and stay within reach of the Broncos. Kansas City took a 19-16 lead with 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce with a 21-yard touchdown pass. Broncos placekicker Wil Lutz tied the score with a 46-yard field goal with slightly more than 4 minutes left and then he won the game with a 48-yard three-pointer on the final play of regulation.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix proved he was up to the task of competing with Mahomes as he completed 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards. While Nix did not throw a TD pass, he did not throw any interceptions.