Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's living situation continues to raise eyebrows, even five months after their breakup. Madix, co-owner of Something About Her, recently responded to criticism from personalities like Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, PageSix reports.

Refusing to be negatively affected by her ex's cheating scandal, Madix emphasized her focus on financial responsibility. She pointed out that she didn't come from a wealthy background and is committed to securing her financial future. With the guidance of financial advisers, lawyers, and accountants, she aims to make wise decisions that align with her stability.

While some assume she's financially well-off, Madix clarified that she's not as wealthy as people think. She emphasized the expenses she's managing, including the mortgage on the home she co-owns with Sandoval, which they purchased in 2019.

Regarding their cohabitation, Ariana Madix made it clear that she and Sandoval have established boundaries. They avoid crossing paths and communicate through a mediator to prevent potential confrontations. Describing her living arrangement, she revealed her self-created space within the shared home. “My room is kind of like my little apartment… I stay in my own little zone,” she explained.

Madix and Sandoval, both in their late thirties, ended their relationship in March after revelations of Sandoval's affair with Leviss emerged.

While their living situation might seem unconventional, Madix's emphasis on financial prudence and the need for stability sheds light on her perspective. Despite external criticism, she has a determination to navigate her post-breakup life in a way that safeguards her future.