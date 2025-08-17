The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders have both had training camp and offseason drama involving some of their best players. For the Bengals, Trey Hendrickson has long been involved in trade rumors as Cincinnati has been unwilling to give him a new contract. In Washington, Terry McLaurin has also been in a contract dispute, which eventually led to the receiver requesting a trade.

The future of both players with their respective teams is in doubt, but for now, the Bengals will play the Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason. What can be expected during the Monday night game?

Noah Fant will have a big debut

The Bengals are expected to play their starters for a couple of drives, as they did last week in their 34-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. That was a high-scoring game for a preseason matchup, but high point totals are to be expected from the Bengals this season.

Last year, they had one of the best offenses and one of the worst defenses in the league, and not much has changed. The defense won't get any better if Hendrickson doesn't suit up for the team. The defensive end has been a training camp hold-in, and the Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers.

Joe Burrow and crew are still going to score enough points to win a lot of games, though. Burrow kicked off what could be an MVP-caliber season in preseason Week 1 with two touchdowns in limited action. The former Heisman Trophy winner is too talented for the competition he faces in preseason, and even in just a drive or two against the Commanders, the quarterback could once again put up big numbers.

Burrow might put an emphasis on targeting one of his newest weapons. Noah Fant was signed during training camp after the Seattle Seahawks released the former first-round tight end, and he has been a standout performer so far. The Commanders game will be Fant's live-action debut with the Bengals.

As a speedy tight end with the ability to make plays deep down the field, Fans seems like a dream fit in a Burrow-led offense. Expect Fant to make an immediate impact and have a big game in his Bengals' debut.

Luke McCaffrey steps up in Terry McLaurin's absence

With McLaurin on the sideline, Luke McCaffrey has reportedly made massive strides. The receiver is a security blanket option for reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Washington has a much-improved receiving corps from their unit last year, mainly because the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel.

Washington needs McCaffrey to have a productive year, though, especially with the drama surrounding McLaurin. McCaffrey comes from a football family. He is capable of lining up outside or playing in the slot, and he even returned kicks at times last year. It only resulted in 18 catches for 168 yards, though.

Kliff Kingsbury has observed the improvements from McCaffrey that should lead to more production in year two. McLaurin, if he gets back into the fold, is a do-it-all receiver. Samuel is the yards-after-catch bowling ball, and Noah Brown is the big jump ball threat. McCaffrey provides a niche as a potential high-volume, short-yardage receiver that Washington needs.

The second preseason game of the year will be a time for McCaffrey to prove that he is ready for a big role. McLaurin was activated from the PUP list, but his contract issue hasn't been resolved and it will take him time to get ramped up even if a new deal is secured soon. Daniels is still a young player in the NFL, so he needs help around him, and McCaffrey could earn his trust with a big preseason performance.