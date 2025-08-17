The FedEx Cup Playoffs head into the final event after Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship. He secured his fifth win of the season thanks to an insane chip-in on the 17th hole. Even though he was likely going to take the title anyway, the birdie helped him pull away. Stars like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Hart reacted to Scheffler's inevitability after another great win.

SCOTTIE. SCHEFFLER. ARE YOU KIDDING?!?! A chip-in birdie to take a two-shot lead on the 71st hole @BMWchamps! pic.twitter.com/nw6YitU0FA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 17, 2025

“Scottie is crazy man,” Mahomes said, followed by a bunch of laughing emojis. That is the reaction that most golf fans and fellow professionals have when watching Scheffler. They can't help but laugh at how easy he makes the sport look.

“That was insane Scottie Scheffler,” Knicks' star Josh Hart posted. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr went with, “Scottie is something else! Insane talent.” Kiper still has it when it comes to evaluating talent. His colleague Mike Greenberg said, “You can’t be serious. #Scheffler.”

Scheffler won the BMW Championship without his normal caddie, as Ted Scott was tending to a family matter. But Michael Cromie helped guide him to victory, marking his 18th career win. The Tour Championship is next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Even though he won't get the starting strokes he got last year, Scheffler can become the first player to repeat as the Tour Championship winner.

While the PGA Tour season ends next week, Scheffler has one big event left on his calendar. He has already clinched a spot on USA's Ryder Cup team, which is looking to avenge a brutal loss in 2023. The lowlight of that week in Rome was Scheffler and Brooks Koepka losing on the 12th hole in foursomes. Playing some of the best golf in recent memory, he is riding a hot hand with the Ryder Cup just over a month away.

The Tour Championship begins on Thursday.