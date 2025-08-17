The FedEx Cup Playoffs head into the final event after Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship. He secured his fifth win of the season thanks to an insane chip-in on the 17th hole. Even though he was likely going to take the title anyway, the birdie helped him pull away. Stars like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Hart reacted to Scheffler's inevitability after another great win.

“Scottie is crazy man,” Mahomes said, followed by a bunch of laughing emojis. That is the reaction that most golf fans and fellow professionals have when watching Scheffler. They can't help but laugh at how easy he makes the sport look.

“That was insane Scottie Scheffler,” Knicks' star Josh Hart posted. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr went with, “Scottie is something else! Insane talent.” Kiper still has it when it comes to evaluating talent. His colleague Mike Greenberg said, “You can’t be serious. #Scheffler.”

Scheffler won the BMW Championship without his normal caddie, as Ted Scott was tending to a family matter. But Michael Cromie helped guide him to victory, marking his 18th career win. The Tour Championship is next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Even though he won't get the starting strokes he got last year, Scheffler can become the first player to repeat as the Tour Championship winner.

While the PGA Tour season ends next week, Scheffler has one big event left on his calendar. He has already clinched a spot on USA's Ryder Cup team, which is looking to avenge a brutal loss in 2023. The lowlight of that week in Rome was Scheffler and Brooks Koepka losing on the 12th hole in foursomes. Playing some of the best golf in recent memory, he is riding a hot hand with the Ryder Cup just over a month away.

The Tour Championship begins on Thursday.

More Golf News
Scottie Scheffler putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler seals BMW Championship win with unthinkable chip-inChristopher Hennessy ·
Robert MacIntyre lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament.
Robert MacIntyre on verge of Phil Mickelson club with BMW Championship winTroy Finnegan ·
Akshay Bhatia tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands.
Akshay Bhatia can’t believe BMW Championship prize after epic aceRishav Bhat ·
Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after finishing the final round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush.
Don’t expect Rory McIlroy to be Team Europe’s Ryder Cup playing captain anytime soonChristopher Hennessy ·
Keegan Bradley walks up the eighteenth fairway during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament.
Ryder Cup Team USA hopefuls support Keegan Bradley as playing captainChristopher Hennessy ·
J.J. Spaun waves to crowd after sinking a birdie putt during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf.
2 players join Scottie Scheffler on U.S. Ryder Cup teamJordan Llanes ·