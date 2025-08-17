The Boston Red Sox lost to the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Sunday thanks to a ninth-inning collapse. After a walk-off win thanks to Trevor Story on Friday and a two-run win on Saturday, Boston was looking for the sweep. To take the Sunday lead that Greg Weissert and Steven Matz eventually blew, Boston's offense needed some luck. Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu hit a home run that Marlins right fielder Dane Myers almost robbed, but it fell just over the wall.

Wilyer Abreu with one of the craziest HR's you'll ever see 🤯 pic.twitter.com/usY4U90x7e — NESN (@NESN) August 17, 2025

Abreu launched a high fly ball to right field, his defensive position. It was nowhere near the Pesky Pole, but right field at Fenway Park can often cause chaos even without the foul pole. Myers lept, caught the ball, barrelled into the door, knocking the ball loose, and it fell over the fence for a homer. The fourth-inning blast gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

The Red Sox came into the top of the ninth inning with a one-run lead, thanks to Abraham Toro's sacrifice fly that scored Abreu. But the first batter that Weissert faced was Myers, who launched a solo homer well over the right-field wall to tie the game. When it looked like he might be the goat of a loss, Dane Myers turned into the big reason for a win.

The Red Sox won the series, maintaining a half-game lead over the New York Yankees. They are also a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the top AL Wild Card spot heading into Sunday Night Baseball. After a poor start and trading Rafael Devers, the Red Sox are a big part of the AL playoff race. Taking a set from the Marlins, which the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians failed to do, is a good result for the weekend.

The Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles for three before visiting The Bronx for four games.