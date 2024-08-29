Dwight Howard has had several stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his most memorable one was the first time when he was traded from the Orlando Magic. That Lakers team had a lot of expectations coming into the year with a team with Howard, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Metta World Peace, and Pau Gasol. The biggest headline was Bryant and Howard playing together, as many thought they would be a dynamic duo. Unfortunately, things didn't work out that way, and Howard signed with the Houston Rockets the following season.

Howard recently opened up about his time with the Lakers on Gils Arena and shared a few reasons why he never wanted to be traded there in the first place.

“It's difficult playing with Kobe. One, it's an expectation of winning, and then two, everybody expected me and Kobe to be the new Kobe and Shaq,” Howard said. “I'm just coming off injury, I'm still dealing with all the mental s–t from being in Orlando, and now I gotta go to LA and play with Kobe Bryant. I watched him play, they beat us in the Finals. One, I was already pissed cause I had to go to LA, nobody ever knew that I didn't want to go to LA.”

There was another team that Howard was interested in going to so he could give his career a fresh start.

I wanted to beat the Lakers, they had just beat us in the Finals so in my mind I'm like ‘Why would I go to the team that just beat us?' I wanted to go to Brooklyn and just start my whole career over but I got sent to LA,” Howard said. “It didn't work out, and I made an emotional decision to leave… I didn't really make a smart, logical decision, I just made an emotional decision at the time.”

The Lakers failed plan with Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers expected big things from Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant joining forces, but the opposite happened. The Lakers ended up finishing seventh in the Western Conference and got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs. That was also the year Bryant tore his Achilles, making the season even more disappointing.

Howard spoke about the differences in playing with Bryant and LeBron James, who he won a championship with in his second stint with the Lakers.

“They have this presence, and when Kobe walks into the room or LeBron walks into the room, their presence is there and you can feel it. Kobe was more so like a silent killer,” Howard said on The OGs podcast. “He didn't really talk too much. LeBron loves to have fun, he wants to make jokes, but when he gets on the court you know he can turn that switch, it's crazy to watch. The mental aspect of it, LeBron is doing all the plays he's like the coach, and Kobe's like give me the ball and I’m going to handle it, and I think those are the two differences.”