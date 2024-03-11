The Minnesota Wild came out of the NHL Trade Deadline needing wins. Minnesota entered play on Sunday eight points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Furthermore, they had three other teams neck and neck with them. On Sunday, Minnesota deployed a bold strategy to beat the Nashville Predators at home.
The Wild and Predators went to overtime tied 3-3. During the overtime period, Minnesota gained control of the puck. Shockingly, head coach John Hynes decided to pull goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for an extra attacker. It worked out, though, as Matt Boldy scored the game-winning goal.
It's a move that could have backfired. According to the league's rulebook, a team that gives up an empty net goal forfeits the extra point given to a team that loses in overtime. However, that didn't matter much to Hynes. “I think in the situation we’re in, 1 point, no point, it’s not going to do us any good. We’ve got to get 2 points,” the Wild head coach said, via The Athletic.
Wild's John Hynes needed points vs Predators
Hynes knew the risks involved in his decision on Sunday. But, it was a risk he was willing to take. After all, he and his team have one goal game in and game out. “We’re here to win, right?” Hynes said, via The Athletic, after his team's win over the Predators.
“It’s not something that you do all the time,” Hynes continued, via The Athletic. “But I think in our position, we want to be aggressive, we want to get 2 points. We believe in our group and want to continue to fight to play meaningful games down the stretch and let the chips fall where they may.”
Minnesota's bold plan worked out. The Wild are now six points back of the Golden Knights for that final wild-card spot. To be fair, the other teams have games in hand over Minnesota. That said, these two points could prove vital for the team as the playoff race heats up over the next few weeks.
Minnesota has won three of their last four games, and now has a ton of momentum. The Wild take the ice once again on Tuesday when they play host to the Arizona Coyotes. Let's see if John Hynes and his team can keep the momentum going moving forward.