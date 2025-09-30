The Minnesota North Stars were painfully relocated to the Lone Star State, dropping the “North” from their name and beginning play as the Dallas Stars for the 1993-94 season. After 26 seasons and 17 postseason appearances, the Twin Cities were left without a professional team. However, the good news was that they wouldn’t have to wait long for a new squad.

The NHL announced their plans to expand, and Minnesota was awarded a new franchise in 1997. The team adopted the name “Wild” and began its inaugural season in 2000-01. In just their third season, the Wild advanced to the Western Conference Final, which remains their deepest postseason run to date.

Despite the lack of a championship or appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, the Wild still enjoy strong fan support at Xcel Energy Center in the State of Hockey. And as they prepare for their 25th-anniversary campaign, which players should rightfully be considered among the 10 best in Minnesota Wild franchise history?

1) Slovakian assassin Marian Gaborik

The very first draft pick of the new franchise, Marian Gaborik, still holds the record for the most goals scored by a Wild player in franchise history (219). He wowed fans in St. Paul during his eight seasons with the team, delivering his most iconic performance against his future New York Rangers teammates, scoring five goals in a single game—the only player in Wild history to achieve that feat.

2) Russian sniper Kirill Kaprizov

One of the most talented Russian players in the NHL today, Kaprizov is the leading talent on the current Wild squad. He earned the Calder Trophy in his rookie season of 2020-21 and is affectionately known as “Kirill The Thrill” by fans and media alike. He's already racked up 386 points in just 319 career NHL games, and there is plenty more to come after Kaprizov just agreed to a historic $136 million contract extension with the Wild for eight more seasons.

3) Hometown boy Zach Parise

Having already established himself as one of the top players in the NHL by the time he hit free agency in the summer of 2012, Parise captained the New Jersey Devils to the Stanley Cup Final earlier that spring and was one of the most desirable players to hit the open market. He signed a lengthy deal with the Wild, where he'd go on to play for the next nine years. He is first all-time in franchise history with 69 power-play goals and is third all time in total goals scored with 199.

4) Workhorse defenseman Ryan Suter

Suter was also the prize acquisition by the Wild in the 2012 offseason, inking an identical contract to Parise's to join the Wild. And while he eventually met the same fate as his friend by eventually agreeing to a contract buyout in 2021, Suter was the anchor of the Minnesota blue line during his entire tenure in the State of Hockey.

5) Finnish leader Mikko Koivu

The all-time points leader in Wild history with 709, Koivu was also the first player in franchise history to have his jersey number raised to the rafters of Xcel Energy Center. He served as the first permanent captain of the team from 2009 until his departure in 2020.

6) Steady leader Andrew Brunette

Forever known for scoring the overtime game-winning goal in Game 7 of the 2003 Western Conference quarterfinal against the rival Colorado Avalanche, securing Minnesota's first postseason series victory, Brunette amassed 321 points over two separate stints with the Wild.

In 2003, the Minnesota Wild were down 3-1 in their series to the Avalanche. They fought back to force Game 7, where in overtime, on the road, Andrew Brunette did this. pic.twitter.com/GyP4do5iF0 — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 30, 2024

7) Reliable goaltender Devan Dubnyk

The Wild gained much-needed stability in goal when they acquired Dubnyk from the Arizona Coyotes during the 2014-15 NHL season. He not only propelled the Wild into the postseason but also set a franchise record with 38 consecutive starts, achieving an impressive record of 27–9–2 with a 1.78 goals-against average, a .936 save percentage, and five shutouts.

His performance earned him a Vezina Trophy nomination that season followed by a contract extension. His 177 wins in a Wild uniform are the second-most in franchise history.

8) Crafty center Pierre-Marc Bouchard

Selected eighth overall by the Wild in the 2002 NHL Draft, Bouchard became one of the most consistent point producers for much of his tenure with the team that spanned 10 seasons. His 347 points rank sixth overall in team history.

9) Hard-shooting forward Brian Rolston

Despite playing in only three years with the Wild, his 96 goals in a Minnesota uniform rank 12th overall in franchise history. During his time in Minnesota, he became especially known for employing a slap-shot on shootout and penalty shot attempts, reportedly inspired by a dream that head coach Jacques Lemaire shared with him.

10) Goaltender Niklas Backstrom

The all-time winningest goaltender in Wild history with 194, Backstrom made his Wild debut in 2006 and became a mainstay between the pipes for several years. He also leads the Wild franchise in all-time shutouts with 28 and in total games played for goalies in a Minnesota uniform with 409.