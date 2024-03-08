The NHL Trade Deadline is upon us. After 3 PM Eastern on Friday, any players traded to another team will no longer be eligible for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This creates a plethora of potential scenarios that could go down. What do the Pittsburgh Penguins do after trading Jake Guentzel? Could the New Jersey Devils part with Tyler Toffoli? How about the Ottawa Senators and defenseman Jakob Chychrun? Every move to come will be recorded here in this NHL Trade Deadline tracker!
Trades will be split into two categories. The first category you'll see is deadline day moves. As the title suggests, any trade that happens prior to 3 PM on Friday will go in this section. You will need to refresh your browser to see the latest transactions. The next category is pre-deadline deals, allowing everyone to see what happened before the NHL Trade Deadline. With no further ado, welcome to deadline day, hockey fans!
NHL Trade Deadline Day trades
Pre-Deadline trades
Canes go all-in: The Carolina Hurricanes have finally pulled off a major trade. Carolina picked up star forward Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh picked up forward Michael Bunting as part of the package, reuniting him with general manager Kyle Dubas.
Duclair to the Bolts: The Tampa Bay Lightning have been quiet for the most part. But on Thursday night, they added a veteran goal scorer. They acquired Anthony Duclair from the San Jose Sharks. Duclair returns to the state of Florida after spending parts of three seasons with the Florida Panthers.
Avalanche add depth: The Colorado Avalanche were busy on Wednesday, and it continued into Thursday. They added two players, picking up forward Yakov Trenin from the Nashville Predators and forward Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild.
Oilers deepen blueline: The Edmonton Oilers also made a splash on Wednesday. And they too were active on Thursday. Edmonton acquired defenseman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes to add some depth to their blueline.
Predators add Beauvillier: The Nashville Predators decided to add ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. They acquired former first-round pick Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the second time he's been dealt this season after an earlier trade to Chicago from the Vancouver Canucks.
Toronto beefs up defense: The Toronto Maple Leafs added one defenseman in Ilya Lyubushkin, but they weren't done. They acquired veteran pending free agent Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
Hanifin to the Sin City: The defending Stanley Cup champions went big name hunting on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames. This was a three-team trade involving the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wennberg to Broadway: The New York Rangers added center depth to their lineup on Wednesday. They acquired forward Alex Wennberg in a trade with the Seattle Kraken. This deal actually involved a bit of a bizarre pre-existing condition on a draft pick from a previous trade.
Colorado goes big: The Colorado Avalanche made two huge moves on Wednesday. First, they acquired defenseman Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers. Next, they made a very intriguing one-for-one swap with the Buffalo Sabres to land center Casey Mittelstadt.
Oilers find get their man: Reports emerged that forward Adam Henrique was the top target of the Edmonton Oilers. And on Wednesday, they landed him. Edmonton picked up Henrique and forward Sam Carrick in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Cats strike: The Florida Panthers have certainly played like the best team in the league ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. On Wednesday, though, they may have gotten better. Florida acquired veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators.
The champs add Mantha: The Vegas Golden Knights have slipped a bit in the standings. And they certainly don't want that trend to continue. On Tuesday, they picked up forward Anthony Mantha in an effort to help turn the ship around ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.
Stars fill a huge need: The Dallas Stars sought help on defense ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. And they stuck around a week before the big day. Dallas acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames in a three-team trade.
Canucks pick up Lindholm: In one of the more significant moves ahead of the deadline, the Vancouver Canucks attempted to bolster their top-six. The Canucks traded quite the haul to the Calgary Flames in exchange for pending free agent Elias Lindholm.
Nikita Zadorov gets his wish: The first significant move of the 2023-24 NHL Trade Deadline season came well in advance of Friday. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov publicly requested a trade away from the Calgary Flames. And in early December, Calgary granted the request, sending him to the Vancouver Canucks.