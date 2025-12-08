The Arizona Diamondbacks are preparing for the potential loss Zac Gallen, who has been heavily connected to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. While the Diamondbacks could very well re-sign Gallen themselves, Arizona has added another starting pitcher to the mix just in case.

Mike Soroka has agreed to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks, pending physical, via Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The financials of his deal has not yet been revealed.

That physical aspect will be crucial to Soroka's signing. He has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, including a pair of Achilles issues that required surgery. Still, Soroka managed to appear in 22 games between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs in 2025.

Article Continues Below

The righty compiled a 4.52 ERA and an 87/24 K/BB ratio over 89.2 innings. He did look better after his trade to the Cubs, allowing one run in his just over eight innings pitched. That small a sample size is hard to predict how Soroka will fare entering 2026.

But the Diamondbacks clearly have faith in him. On a one-year deal, they aren't risking too much. Still, Arizona has clear needs across their rotation. Gallen is a free agent and they traded away Merrill Kelly – who is also a free agent – at the deadline. Corbin Burnes is making his way back from elbow surgery.

Soroka won't fix all of the Diamondbacks' problems alone. But Arizona is at least aware of one of the figures who will command a role in their rotation. Who fills out the rest will be determined throughout free agency.