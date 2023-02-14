The Minnesota Wild faced off with the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Minnesota came away on the losing end of the score, but it was a big night for star Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov scored the Wild’s only goal of the game, his 30th tally of the season. With that goal, he becomes the first Wild player in 15 years to record back-to-back 30-goal seasons.

Kaprizov starred a season ago, scoring at will it seemed. He set single-season franchise records in goals (47), assists (61), and points (108), smashing the previous franchise marks.

The Wild star becomes the third player in team history to score 30 goals in back-to-back seasons. The other two to achieve the feat are Brian Rolston and Marian Gaborik.

Kaprizov found the back of the net in the first period to tie the game at one. The game went to a shootout, where Kaprizov saw his attempt saved by Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

After the game, Kaprizov spoke to the media through an interpreter. He mentioned the biggest thing the Wild need to do in order to better position themselves to win hockey games.

“We have to go and get some of the dirty goals, find a way to win some ugly battles and get some ugly goals,” Kaprizov said. “That’ll open up some space for us to make some plays and score some nicer goals.”

The Wild are fighting for a playoff spot, but aren’t in their best run of form. They are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and are only one point ahead of the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division.