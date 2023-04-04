The Minnesota Wild have played without star forward Kirill Kaprizov since March 8. The Wild star suffered an injury in a game against the Winnipeg Jets, forcing him out of action.

While a timeline for a return remains unknown, there is an update. Wild head coach Dean Evason revealed his star forward skated in practice on Monday for the first time since the injury.

Evason did iterate that this is a normal progression, but it is certainly a welcomed progression for Minnesota fans. Minnesota is taking Tuesday off and will decide later whether Kaprizov travels with the team for their Thursday matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Wild obviously want their star player back in the lineup as soon as possible. However, Evason says the team will do everything to ensure Kaprizov is not rushed back in any way, shape, or form.

“Probably not gonna happen right away but I’m hoping he’s ready to play sooner rather than later,” the Wild head coach said. “He hopes that he’s ready to play sooner rather than later. We want him back in the lineup but we’re going to do the right things.”

Kaprizov is the best player on the Wild roster and has wowed fans since his NHL debut in 2020-21. Last season, he scored a franchise-record 47 goals and 108 points. In 65 games this season, he has 39 goals and 74 points.

The Wild could potentially clinch a playoff spot on Monday night. That would help the team take things easy with their star forward, and make sure he’s ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only time will tell if Minnesota brings Kaprizov back before the end of the season.