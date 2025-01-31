Marc-Andre Fleury recorded 19 saves to earn his first shutout of the season, likely in his final game in Montreal, as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night.

Fleury became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn a shutout both as a teenager and at 40 years or older. His 76th career shutout, recorded in Montreal, placed him in a tie with Tony Esposito and Ed Belfour for 10th on the all-time list.

The 40-year-old Fleury, who plans to retire after this season, was celebrated by over 100 friends and family members during Thursday’s game. With 76 career shutouts — including three at the Bell Centre — the Quebec native delivered a 4-0 shutout against Montreal, likely marking his final appearance at the Bell Centre in his farewell season.

The emotional sendoff included a handshake line from the Canadiens, a curtain call as the game’s first star, and a bouquet of flowers tossed onto the ice in his honor.

Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout as a 40 year old

Fleury made 19 saves in his 572nd career win, with goals from rookie Liam Ohgren, Marco Rossi, Devin Shore, and Frederick Gaudreau. The Wild remained sharp after their 3-1 win over Toronto the night before, staying focused for Fleury’s homecoming. His wife, Veronique, their three children — Estelle, Scarlett, and James — along with his mother, France, and sister, Marylene, were all in attendance.

The Wild played tight defense from the outset, with Fleury not seeing his first shot until six minutes into the game. The save was marked by a loud thud as Canadiens’ Lane Hutson fired the puck into Fleury's pad.

Minnesota moved the puck up the ice quickly, with strong support and speed, and their teamwork paid off 3:41 into the second period. Rookie Ohgren grabbed his own rebound and fired it past Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes, who had lost his stick during Ohgren’s earlier attempt.

Ohgren scored his first goal of the season in just his seventh game with the Wild, having been called up from the minors after Marcus Johansson sustained a concussion against Edmonton.

The Wild's defense keeping Fleury's night mostly calm

The Wild's tight defense not only kept Fleury's night calm—he made just eight saves through two periods—but also fueled their offense. After Jon Merrill took a hit from a Josh Anderson shot, the Wild seized the puck and countered quickly. Marcus Foligno fed a wide-open Rossi, who buried a blocker-side shot at 5:47 of the second period.

Fleury made a signature save in the third, stretching out in a windmill style to deny Anderson, having previously poke-checked him in the second. Moments later, Shore won a 50-50 puck battle and scored his first goal with the Wild at 5:56.

Later, during the Canadiens' first and only power play, Fleury followed up his initial stop with a series of pad saves, marking his busiest sequence of the game. The Wild, meanwhile, went 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Wild moved to 3-0 on their five-game road trip, having defeated Chicago 4-2 on Sunday and Toronto 3-1 on Wednesday. Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 11-5-1 on the season, marking his 21st year in the NHL.