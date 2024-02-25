Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury wants to stay right where he is. The veteran goalie is not looking for a trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline, per The Athletic.
“If we were last in the conference, maybe it’d be a little bit different,” Fleury said on Saturday, following a win over the Seattle Kraken. “But this is my team. We’ve been battling together, right? I take pride in winning with this team. I want us to make the playoffs. That’s my first priority. I think being in the hunt, it’s fun, it’s challenging. And I want to be here and see this team make the playoffs.”
Fleury and the Wild are 28-24-6 on the season. That mark is good enough for sixth in the Western Conference's Central Division. The team is on a surge, having won two in a row, and seven of their last 10 games. The Wild currently have 62 points, tied with the St. Louis Blues in the division.
Fleury is one of the most experienced goaltenders in the league. The veteran has won three Stanley Cup Championships as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and also appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals with the Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury has spent more than 20 years in the NHL, and racked up more than 1,000 game appearances and more than 500 victories. He also played with the Chicago Blackhawks before his time in Minnesota.
The Wild and their fans are surely happy to heat that Fleury wants to stay in the Twin Cities. The franchise is making a push for the playoffs, and Fleury knows how to win games. The team next plays the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.