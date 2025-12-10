The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference all season long, and they proved it once again on Tuesday night. Going on the road was no problem for the Knicks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, as they went up north and comfortably beat the Toronto Raptors 117-101 to advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas.

The Knicks will take on the Orlando Magic in the semis after Orlando took down the Miami Heat in the first quarterfinal on Tuesday night. The two teams will head to Vegas for Saturday night's doubleheader.

Of course, it's only natural to associate gambling with Las Vegas, which is a bit of a touchy subject in the NBA. Knicks star Jalen Brunson kept it lighthearted when asked about his game of choice after the game on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson on his favorite Vegas game: "I don't gamble. Probably shouldn't say anything about gambling"pic.twitter.com/lqi9GJMDFP — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 10, 2025

“I don't gamble,” Brunson said with a smile. “It's probably a good thing I don't gamble, right? Probably shouldn't say anything about gambling.”

Brunson had a monster game in the quarterfinal victory, dropping 35 points on a very efficient 13-for-19 shooting while splashing home six 3-pointers in 39 minutes. The Raptors, despite being loaded with a number of talented, long defenders, had no answers for the star point guard, and are out of the NBA Cup as a result.

Brunson will have his hands full in the semifinal against the Magic, as Jalen Suggs is one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball. However, the Villanova product has earned the benefit of the doubt and has proven he can put up big numbers on anybody when he's on his game.

Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinals will feature the Phoenix Suns against the 23-1 Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the winners playing a semifinal on Saturday in Las Vegas.