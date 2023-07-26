Entering the 2022-23 NBA regular season, plenty of people saw the Washington Wizards as a legitimate playoff contender. After all, the Wizards had a dynamic duo of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis with a talented cast of complementary players highlighted by Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Daniel Gafford.

But fast forward to the current day, and it's evident that the Wizards fell extremely short of these postseason expectations, as their 2022-23 campaign was an unmitigated disaster, considering they failed to even qualify for the play-in tournament.

Partly due to Beal sitting out nearly half the regular season with the injury bug, the Wizards finished the year with a sub-par 35-47 record, just the 12th-best in the Eastern Conference. And though Beal's inability to stay on the floor for Washington this season definitely hurt the team's playoff chances, it became clear that this Wizards team, even when fully healthy, wasn't more than a play-in team. So, the Wizards front office decided to shake up their roster this summer and traded their two most talented players, Beal and Porzingis, in separate blockbuster deals.

First, the Wizards dealt arguably their best player in franchise history, Bradley Beal, to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade in exchange for Chris Paul — who was soon after traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole — draft selections, and Landry Shamet. And the Wizards then traded star Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in another trade. They received the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Danilo Gallinari, Tyus Jones, and Mike Muscala in exchange for the star seven-footer.

Despite all of the new players that the Wizards traded for this summer, though, they are still very light on depth at one important position. With all of that said, let's look at the Washington Wizards' biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency:

Wizards' biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lack of depth at the center spot

Now that Kristaps Porzingis is a member of the Boston Celtics and no longer on the Wizards, Washington is extremely light on depth at the center spot. Daniel Gafford is the lone classified center currently on the Wizards' roster. The newly acquired Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala are both tall at 6'10” and 6'11”, respectively, but neither is quite strong enough to play the center position consistently.

To be clear, Daniel Gafford is a very good NBA center and a starting-caliber player. He's probably best known for his ability to block shots, as he averaged 1.3 blocks per game with the Wizards during the 2022-23 regular season and averages the same number for his career. Gafford impacts both sides of the ball, though, thanks to his elite offensive rebounding and interior scoring chops — he pulled down 2.1 offensive boards per game and shot 73.2% from the field this season.

For all that Gafford does well, though, he's not without his flaws as a player. Namely, he's pretty much a non-threat to score if he's not attempting a shot near the rim.

At this juncture, only time will tell if the Washington Wizards will stand pat with their current roster or decide to add more players to the team via trade or free agency. But what's already abundantly clear is that the Wizards should try to add another center to their roster before the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.