There are probably still more than a few Washington Wizards fans out there that have not thrown in the towel just yet. After all, the Wizards are currently just two games outside the Play-In picture in the East following their totally unexpected win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The Wizards have another game coming up on Friday — one of their five remaining contests of the regular season — and this time around, they battle a 32-44 Orlando Magic side in Washington.

Wizards fans — at least those that are still holding out hope — will be disappointed to know, however, that their chances against Orlando aren’t looking very good at the moment. This is after both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have popped up on the injury report yet again.

Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma injury status vs. Magic

Both Beal and Kuzma have already been ruled out by the Wizards for Friday’s game. It’s as if Washington isn’t trying anymore at this point. Perhaps what they’re trying for is better odds in the upcoming draft lottery. After all, there’s a big prize at stake in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Beal and Kuzma have been sidelined with respective injuries for the past few games, and this won’t change on Friday — not even with their season on the line. Kristaps Porzingis, who was an absolute beast against the Celtics on Tuesday — will be required to do the heavy lifting for the Wizards yet again.

Washington enters Friday’s contest with a 34-42 record. They are two games behind the Chicago Bulls, who currently occupy the 10th and final Play-In spot in the East.