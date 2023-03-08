Ladies and gentlemen, Kyle Kuzma just did the internet a solid this Tuesday night. The Washinton Wizards forward gave everyone something to have a good chuckle at when he celebrated a shot he thought was going in — Nick Young style.

With the Wizards up by eight points with over eight minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, Kyle Kuzma launched a 3-point attempt from the right side and confidently turned to Washington’s bench with the ball still up in the air. Unfortunately for Kuzma, the shot bricked. It didn’t have any chance for a shooter’s bounce because there was not just enough power behind the shot. The ball violently hit the front rim, thus leaving nothing at all to save Kuzma’s dignity during that particular play. But then again, at least everyone got a good laugh from it, including his Wizards teammates.

Kyle Kuzma attempted a 3-pointer and was so sure that it was going in he turned around early… Unfortunately for Kuz, it didn’t fall 😅😭pic.twitter.com/DUjd25BWFv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards can continue laughing about it, as the Wizards ended up winning the game nonetheless, 119-117, thanks to Daniel Gafford’s buzzer-beater. Kuzma scored 23 points on 9-for-20 shooting with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in 35 minutes. No one’s going to remember years from now any of the numbers he posted during that one day in March against the Pistons, but people will likely never forget the time he went full-Nick Young. It’s one that will not go old.

With the win, the Wizards have improved to 31-34 — good for 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Up next for Washington is a home game Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.