The Washington Wizards will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Wizards-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington has improved lately to a 24-26 record this season, ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The team suffered a 10-game losing streak to open December, but has gone on a six-game winning streak currently. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season with the franchise.

Detroit has struggled mightily, going 13-39 this season, dead last in the Eastern Conference. Detroit’s rebuild hit a bit of a speed bump when guard Cade Cunningham was ruled out for the season in December. The team is happy to see January gone, a month where they went 3-10.

Here are the Wizards-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Pistons Odds

Washington Wizards: -6 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: +6 (-114)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

TV: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads the team with 22.0 points and is second with 5.2 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis is tied for first on the team with 22.0 points and leads the team with 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Porzingis has shot 47.0 percent from the field. Kyle Kuzma, in his second year with Washington, has averaged 21.8 points per game, which would be a career-high across a full season. Kuzma has also pulled in 7.6 rebounds per game. Washington ranks eighth in the league with 44.4 rebounds per game and fifth in blocks at 5.4. Monte Morris has been solid, averaging 10.4 points per game. Morris also leads the team with 5.3 assists per game. With the recent trade of Rui Hamichura, there are plenty of minutes to make up for off the bench. Will Barton was averaging the second-most minutes off the bench, and will likely slide into the sixth-man spot. Kendrick Nunn, who was the lone player received for Hamichura, has averaged 6.7 points this season for the Lakers, playing sparingly after missing last season with a knee injury. In his three games with Washington, Nunn has averaged 12.0 points thanks to an increase in minutes.

Washington has been better of late offensively, ranking 19th with 113.0 points per game. Defense has been slightly better for the Wizards, ranking 14th with 113.0 points allowed per game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, is out for the season with a shin injury. Cunningham had been the team’s second-leading scorer. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.4 points per game, shooting 41.6 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 13.5 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from three-point land. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 7.9 rebounds, also averaging 11.3 points per game. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. Saddiq Bey has averaged 14.6 points per game. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just 1.1 turnovers per game. Washington is the worst team in the league at forcing turnovers. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.8 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 112.6 points per game, which is 22nd in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 120.1.

Final Wizards-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Washington should be able to handle this one rather easily and extend their streak to seven. A bad Detroit defense will allow the over to hit comfortably.

Final Wizards-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Washington -6 (-108), over 238 (-110)