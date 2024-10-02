While the Washington Wizards drafted three rookies over the summer, they also brought in veterans to help guide the young bucks. One of them is 31-year-old guard Malcolm Brogdon, who they got from the Portland Trail Blazers in the Deni Avdija trade.

Brogdon likes what he sees so far in Washington.

“It's been good signs here of them trying to build culture the right way. That's the first thing they said to me, ‘We wanna build culture the right way here, you're a culture guy, we brought you in here to help us do that.' In my mind, I'm thinking “Alright, I wanna see you guys do your part,' and they are, they're doing their part,” Brogdon said. “And that might not be a 50-win, 60-win season right now, you know.”

Brogdon praised the organization for investing in player development. However, the 2016 second-round pick admitted that he may not be with the Wizards long-term.

“That's something they're trying to get to pay off, this is a long-term process. That's three, four, five years down the road, we want the habits we're building today and the money we're spending today to pay off at that point,” he continued. “I might not even be here to see it but my job is to make sure we're taking steps this year to plant those seeds.”

The 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is in the last year of his contract, so he could get traded in-season or walk to a playoff contender in free agency. However, he'll enjoy his time in the nation's capital for as long as he can.

Malcolm Brogdon always wanted to play with the Wizards

Players don't always get traded to places they have built-in connections to. Brogdon, though, got lucky, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“I feel like I'm coming back home. I've always had extended family in DC that I visited growing up, ended up coming to school here, an hour and a half down the road,” he said. “My wife is from Northern Virginia, so man, this is like a full-circle moment for me to be able to play for the Wizards. It's a team I've always wanted to put the jersey on for. I'm super excited to be here.”

Brogdon had a prolific career on the Virginia Cavaliers from 2011-16. The two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year earned numerous honors, including ACC Player of the Year (2016), consensus first-team All-American (2016), Naismith award finalist (2016), and three first-team All-ACC selections. The university retired his No. 15 jersey on February 20, 2017.

With the DMV area playing such an important role in Brogdon's life, it makes sense why he's invested in helping a young team in the early stages of a rebuild. However, the 6-foot-4, 229-pounder is still just as valuable on the court as he is in the locker room.

Brogdon instantly upgrades Washington's perimeter defense and shooting, as he's only a year removed from shooting a career-high 44.4% from deep on the Boston Celtics. Players like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George will all benefit from playing with a reliable “three and D” veteran.

Whether Brogdon stays for half the season, the whole season, or even re-signs, he has the chance to pay it forward to a city he has a soft spot for.