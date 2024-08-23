Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell opened up about the team's adaptation to rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, highlighting the mutual adjustments required for success in the WNBA.

“You have to adjust,” Mitchell said, describing the learning process with Clark, as reported by Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “She had to transition as a pro, and we had to give her what she needs, be a resource and fill those gaps in. She's one of those players where her (basketball) IQ is going to take us a lot of places, so you've got to figure out where you fit in, knowing how to read and adjust off of her.”

Clark, the No. 1 draft pick out of Iowa, entered the league amid questions about her transition to professional basketball. Three months into her rookie season, she has silenced doubters with record-setting performances and an evolving playing style.

After Clark had a challenging start, including a 10-turnover debut, she has significantly improved her assist-to-turnover ratio. She recently broke the WNBA's single-season rookie assist record, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro's 26-year-old mark with 232 assists. Clark also set a new league record with 19 assists in a single game.

Caitlin Clark finds her groove with the Fever

The Fever's fortunes have improved alongside Clark's development. After losing eight of their first nine games, Indiana has gone 12-7 since, solidifying their playoff position. Coach Christie Sides credits this turnaround partly to changes the Fever implemented during the Olympic break, including challenging Clark to direct her teammates during practices.

“There were a lot of times during drills where they were running certain offenses and I would tell (Clark), and only her, so she would have to tell the players what we’re running or where to go,” Sides said. “I would throw some things out there, some sets we hadn’t run so she had to think it through and put people in the right position.”

Clark acknowledges the growth in team chemistry.

“I think it's just been developing the chemistry with my teammates where they can see it and be on the same page,” she said. “Now you see people cutting in fast breaks or Kelsey making a backdoor cut. It's having that chemistry that's unspoken.”

The rookie's impact extends beyond the court. The Fever lead the WNBA in both home and road attendance, averaging 16,956 and 15,306 fans respectively. Television ratings for Fever games have also surged, with a recent ABC broadcast drawing 2.23 million viewers.

As Indiana pushes for a playoff spot, Clark's continued development and her teammates' adaptability will be crucial. With 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Fever (13-15) aim to capitalize on their improved chemistry and Clark's playmaking abilities to secure a postseason berth.