At 7-20 and on a seven-game losing streak, the Chicago Sky see their playoff hopes slipping away with each passing game. Looking to snap the losing skid and get back in the win column, the Sky will host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The question for the Sky is are they going to still be short-handed, as they have been, on the injury report. Towards that end, Sky star Angel Reese was listed on team’s injury report for Sunday.

Angel Reese was officially ruled out on the team’s injury report for their upcoming game against the Mercury, as per Meghan L. Hall of USA Today Sports. Reese has missed three of the team’s last four games coming into Sunday with a back injury. After missing two games, she made her return to the lineup against the Washington Mystics last Tuesday. She was then ruled out for the team’s game against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday.

In addition to Reese, the Sky will also be without starting wing Ariel Atkins. Atkins has missed the last six games due to a leg injury. In some good news for the Sky, key backup Michaela Onyenwere was listed as probable. Onyenwere has played in three straight games now after missing two due to a knee injury. Rookie guard Hailey Van Lith is questionable with an ankle injury.

Reese’s absence for the Sky is major loss as the team has gone 0-3 in the games she’s missed. The second-year forward has taken a big leap this season and was named an All-Star for the second consecutive year.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Reese has appeared in 23 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese has emerged as one of the league’s elite rebounders. Reese has continued to etch her name in the WNBA history books with various record-setting performances.