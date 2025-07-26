Angel Reese was ruled out of the Chicago Sky's 95-57 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night due to a back injury. It's not entirely clear when she will return, but the star forward reportedly took a step toward the right direction.

Reese, who is 23 years old, arrived at the Sky's practice on Saturday, according to a Chicago sports insider. However, Angel Reese was doing individual work and was not available in the portion of practice open to media members.

“Angel Reese is present at today's practice but not participating in the portion open to the media. Reese is still listed as day-to-day and has been working on individual non-contact work.”

That's a good step in the right direction, but her status for Sunday's contest against the Indiana Fever is still uncertain. The Sky will announce if she is playing or not against the Fever well before tip-off, but considering she is still listed as day-to-day, there is a good chance Angel Reese misses her second consecutive game.

The Sky are currently in 11th place in the standings and haven't looked like a playoff contender since the beginning of the season. With the playoffs kicking off in late September, Chicago would need a huge turnaround to even have a chance at participating in the postseason. For that reason, the organization could be cautious with Angel Reese's injury, as her long-term health is much more important right now.

Not having Reese on the court certainly doesn't help the Sky, though, as the former LSU Lady Tiger is one of the team's best players. So far this season, Angel Reese is averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 77.8% from the free-throw line. She has participated in 22 games for Chicago this year.

Look for the Sky to share another update regarding Angel Reese's injury status on Sunday. Tip-off against the Fever is at noon EST, so the update should be revealed early in the morning.