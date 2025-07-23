There may not be a more divisive player in basketball today than Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky forward who seems to be a magnet for some very heated discussion no matter what she does. But as many critics as Reese may have, one thing's for sure: she is one of the best rebounders in WNBA history, and she continues to prove as such with her performance on Tuesday despite the Sky's crushing 91-68 defeat to the Lynx.

Reese put up 11 points and 11 rebounds, managing to extend her current double-double streak to 10 games in the process. And in so doing, the Sky forward became the first player in WNBA history to have multiple streaks of 10 or more double-doubles, as per the official WNBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

The score line may not have been close, but it's unfair to expect the Sky, a team that finished last year with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, to put up much of a fight against a powerhouse Lynx squad that moved to 21-4 on the season with their latest win.

Even with the double-double, Reese did not have a very good game. She did shoot efficiently from the field, making four of her eight attempts, but she was rather careless with the ball, turning it over nine times and nearly putting up a cripple-double.

Still, the Sky expect Reese to do so much for them, including facilitate the basketball, and at this point, this seems to overtax her so much without it leading to winning basketball anyway.

Nevertheless, Reese should already be regarded as one of the greatest rebounders in the history of the WNBA. “Mebounds” or not, statistics don't lie. She can be dominant on the boards, and perhaps she'll become more beloved once she starts to play for a winning team.

Sky's Angel Reese is figuring something out

Reese is starting to show a bit of Julius Randle in her game; she is handling the ball, dishing the rock, scoring more efficiently than ever, and remains a dominant presence on the boards. Over her last 10 games, her current double-double streak, she's been averaging 17.4 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest on 50/11/81 shooting splits — impressive numbers especially considering her past production.

Reese may have to abandon the three-point shot for now. She's also forcing a ton of passes, and she has to let the game come more naturally to her. But Reese is quickly becoming an underrated player with more room to grow, seeing as she's only 23 years of age.